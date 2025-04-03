USC Trojans abruptly lose potential star to the Transfer Portal

Just when it seemed like USC was building up some solid depth at running back, the Trojans got hit with a bit of a curveball.

A’Marion Peterson, a promising young back who just started to find his footing, is heading to the NCAA Transfer Portal. And let’s be honest—it feels like a loss that could sting later.

Peterson didn’t get a ton of chances during his time at USC, but when he did, he showed flashes. He was technically a redshirt freshman this past season and played in only four games throughout his two years with the Trojans. But if you were watching closely, his performance in the Las Vegas Bowl was a sign of potential finally coming to the surface.

Against Texas A&M, he carried the ball 12 times for 43 yards in USC’s 35-31 win. It was the kind of performance that had fans thinking, “Alright, this guy could be something.”

Now? He’s gone. Just like that.

Peterson leaves USC with three years of eligibility remaining, meaning whatever program scoops him up next is going to get a young back who still has a lot of room to grow—and several seasons to do it. That’s a huge opportunity for someone else, and it leaves USC wondering what could have been.

Before college, Peterson was a 4-star recruit and ranked as the No. 27 running back in the 2023 class by the On3 Industry Rankings.

Of course, it’s not all that surprising when a talented player jumps in the portal these days—especially if they feel like they’re stuck in the rotation. USC’s running back room is competitive, and with new faces always entering the mix — like transfer Eli Sanders — it’s easy to see why Peterson might’ve decided it was time for a fresh start. Still, it's interesting simply because there was some belief that Peterson could take that next step.

The Trojans wrapped up their first Big Ten season with a disappointing 7-6 record, going 4-5 in conference play. After losing four out of five at one point, they closed the season on a stronger note—but it’s clear there are still a lot of questions heading into 2025.

