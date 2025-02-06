USC Trojans fans have new life after wild, unhinged Rob Ryan press conference

Rob Ryan made quite an entrance at his USC introductory press conference, delivering an animated and, at times, chaotic monologue that — interestingly enough — had the room hanging on every word.

The veteran coach, now taking on the role of linebackers coach for the USC Trojans, made it clear that he's all-in on what head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn are building at USC.

“Watch where we finish this year,” Ryan declared with full confidence. “This guy [Lynn] is special. He knows how to get it done. He’s a great communicator, great teacher, he’s fun to be around. He makes everybody better, including the coaches. We’ll see. I’m looking forward to the—what do you call it—spring ball or whatever? I can’t wait.”

Enjoy 2 minutes of an absolutely unhinged Rob Ryan pic.twitter.com/m2fCbHAVa9 — The Trojan Blade (@TheTrojanBlade) February 5, 2025

The press conference took a turn into storytelling mode when Ryan began reminiscing about his past experiences, particularly a wild encounter involving Jayden Maiava’s uncle, Kaluka Maiava, whom Ryan coached years ago. Ryan admitted that he initially “hated that kid” when they first met, referring to him as a “little runt” who could “walk under the table.” However, things changed when Maiava gave him an unexpected favor in Hawaii.

“I’ve never been to Maui,” Ryan recalled via On3. “I run things in Oahu, but I’m gonna go to Maui. He’s like, ‘Hey, Rob. You get in any kind of trouble now, you just tell them you know Kaluks.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna tell them I know Kaluks. Get the hell out of here.’”

But as luck would have it, Ryan actually needed to drop Maiava’s name when he arrived in Maui and found out there were no rental cars available. “I got a van,” Ryan laughed. “I was like, ‘Yeah, Kaluks. My man.’”

While the press conference might've been a whirlwind, it didn't long for USC Trojans fans to fall in love.

This guy is wild! Lol. Kids are going to flock to him. — KC (@kacee00dl) February 6, 2025

Imma come back and play defense🤣 — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) February 6, 2025

Fan favorite already 😂 — FightOn✌🏽 (@LongbeachSC) February 5, 2025

Hahahaha let’s go @flowlikerob gonna have those guys running through a brick wall!! — Dan Jeffery (@DanJeffery9) February 5, 2025

Following a 7-6 record in 2024, Lincoln Riley and his new hire Rob Ryan will have their work cut out for them as they attempt to revamp the defense and become competitive in the Big Ten.

