Vegas odds pick a clear favorite to win the college football national championship next season

We just completed the 2024 season with Ohio State being crowned the national champion, and we're already beginning to look ahead with betting odds creating buzz surrounding the 2025 season and the 2026 College Football Playoff National CHampionship.

With Texas leading the pack at +450, it’s clear that oddsmakers are confident in the Longhorns, even with quarterback Quinn Ewers heading to the NFL. The belief is that Arch Manning, who’s set to take over, will elevate the team to new heights.

Ohio State and Georgia are tied at +600, just behind Texas. The Buckeyes are coming off a strong season that yielded a national title, but they’re facing key departures, including quarterback Will Howard. However, with Julian Sayin potentially stepping up and star receiver Jeremiah Smith returning, Ohio State fans still have reason to feel optimistic.

Georgia remains a force to be reckoned with, but the once-dominant SEC is showing signs of leveling out. Alabama sits at 13/1, while Tennessee and LSU follow closely behind at 16/1 and 18/1, respectively. It's a far cry from the conference's past dominance, but the talent pool is still deep enough to make noise.

Oregon and Penn State, both sitting at +750, round out the top contenders. The Ducks continue to build under Dan Lanning, while Penn State’s Drew Allar looks to make a leap after a rough showing in the College Football Playoff.

For those looking for value bets, teams like Clemson (20/1) and Notre Dame (15/1) could be intriguing options. Notre Dame is coming off a run to the national championship and they'll have Jeremiyah Love back for another season. Clemson returns nearly everyone off its roster from last season, and the Tigers have also added a few key pieces from the Transfer Protal.

Further down the list, teams like USC (75/1) and Michigan (40/1) may not be top contenders, but they could surprise if things break their way.

