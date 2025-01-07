Wacky Transfer Portal activity hits the Georgia Bulldogs

The transfer portal never fails to bring drama, and the Georgia Bulldogs' latest cycle is no exception.

The Bulldogs, who were just eliminated from the College Football Playoff, are now dealing with an exodus of talent from down the depth chart that has fans doing double takes.

The biggest head-scratcher? Jaden Rashada’s exit. The highly-touted quarterback just arrived in Athens last year and didn’t even get a chance to truly compete for the starting job. Sure, he had seemingly been passed by Gunner Stockton, but Stockton was already on the roster when Rashada arrived.

Now, he’s already packed his bags for another move, leaving Bulldog fans wondering what could’ve been. This adds another twist after Carson Beck declared for the NFL Draft, thinning out the quarterback room significantly. Did Rashada see the writing on the wall? It certainly seems that way.

On top of that, the portal has seen multiple depth players jump ship—like wide receiver Anthony Evans and linebacker Troy Bowles. It’s clear that Georgia’s roster shake-up isn’t just about stars heading to the NFL but also key backups who were expected to grow into bigger roles.

Amid the chaos, there was one glimmer of stability—or maybe just a unique wacky twist of fate. Two of the Bulldogs' three transfer additions so far? The Branch brothers, Zion and Zachariah, who committed on the same day. Talk about keeping it in the family.

Zachariah Branch is believed to be one of the top receivers to enter the portal, while safety Zion Branch has had his moments of promise, as well. Both are coming to Georgia from USC.

Georgia’s coaching staff, led by Kirby Smart, is no stranger to reloading, but this portal cycle feels unusually wild. While fans trust Smart’s ability, they’re also holding their breath as the Bulldogs’ roster gets reshuffled.

It will be an interesting offseason in Athens, for sure.

Read More