We need home playoff games up to the National Championship game

Despite how anticlimactic the first round of the 12-team College Football Playoff was, the coolest part of the weekend was seeing home games in December at classic stadiums like the Horseshoe, Notre Dame Stadium, DKR, and Beaver Stadium.

I get bowl games want to still get their money in this new playoff system but it would be so much cooler to see Penn State go to the blue field at Boise or Notre Dame going to Athens, GA for New year.

With college football following more of an NFL model from the two minute timeout, to an expanded playoff field, as well as players having the opportunity to get paid. Also, in a sense the transfer portal is a free agency system for college football. With that being said one of the coolest changes college football should to make as the college football evolves is to have home games for the higher seed until putting the National Championship game on a neutral field, which can rotate between the bigger bowl games every season.

A plan would have to be put in place which allows these bowl games to make up their lost monies for not having a playoff game, but a room full of supposedly smart people can figure it out. Whether it be having big week one non-conference games at these bowl sites, or maybe the bowl name can still be associated with the quarter or semifinal home game will allow them to get some of the tv money or even part of the ticket gate. There are more than enough ways to figure this out so we can see awesome home games throughout the entire playoff season.

The excitement will be there either way, but I feel like there would be an even bigger excitement from the college football world to see everything but the National Championship game being played at the higher seeds home field.

