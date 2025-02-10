What Ryan Day's eye-popping buyout means for Ohio State moving forward

Ohio State has officially locked in Ryan Day for the foreseeable future, thanks to a massive contract extension that includes an eye-popping $80.5 million buyout. The deal, which runs through 2031, ensures that Day remains one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, earning $12.5 million annually.

With this contract, Ohio State has sent a clear message: Ryan Day is their guy, and they’re willing to invest heavily to keep him in Columbus.

This move comes after a season that saw Ohio State rebound from midseason criticism to finish strong with a College Football Playoff run and a national championship victory. Day, who boasts a stellar 67-10 (.870) record over six seasons, has delivered two Big Ten Championships and multiple CFP appearances.

A Buyout That Puts Ohio State in a Bind

The most striking aspect of Day’s contract is that colossal $80.5 million buyout figure. This means that if Ohio State ever decides to part ways with Day before the contract’s end, they’ll have to shell out a massive sum, barring an offset if he lands another coaching job — of course, this slowly decreases over the years.

On the flip side, if Day chooses to leave on his own terms, he would owe Ohio State $6 million until January 2026, when that number drops to $4 million, essentially confirming that he'll at least be around through the 2025 season.

For now, this deal all but guarantees that Day isn’t going anywhere. Even in the unpredictable world of college football, where job security can change in an instant, a buyout of this size makes an early exit highly unlikely. If Ohio State continues competing at an elite level, the investment will be well worth it. However, if the Buckeyes stumble in the coming years—especially if they fail to beat Michigan or capture another national title—this contract could put the school in a tough financial situation.

Despite any outside criticism, Day’s record speaks for itself. Ohio State remains one of the top programs in the country under his leadership, and only a handful of coaches—such as Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney—have built similarly strong resumes in recent years.

Day now sits as the second-highest-paid coach in college football, just behind Smart’s $13.2 million annual salary, and he'll be set up with resources to continue to succeed in the future.

