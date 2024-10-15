What the College Football Playoff would look like after Week 7
No. 4: Iowa State (Big 12, 6-0):
In a year meant for Kansas State, Arizona, and Utah, there's no time like the present for surprise Big 12 contender Cyclones after squeezing out a hard road win against no. 21 Iowa and never looking back, only having one game be within 3 scores.
Sophomore QB Rooco Becht is a true architectural field general with 1438 yards in the air and 10 TDs. Behind him is a great set of running backs; senior Jaylon Jackson (314 yards and 2 TDs) and sophomore Carson Hansen (307 yards and 5 TDs).
Iowa State stares down a litany of trap games and a schedule with few, potentially zero, "easy wins" left all with the regular season champion title possibly on the line against Kansas State.
No. 3: Miami (ACC, 6-0):
The Hurricanes always find a way to succeed behind senior transfer QB Cam Ward after two comeback wins in their past two. Ward has posted a 2nd best in the nation 2219 passing yards and 20 TDs, not to mention 161 yards and 3 TDs on the ground.
Senior WR Xavier Restrepo has put a strong 585 receiving yards and 5 TDs on a slim 32 catches. If they have been given panic attacks by Virginia Tech and California, they might be in for a long back half with gritty teams like Duke (11/2), and Louisville (away, 10/19) in their path.
No. 2: Oregon (B1G, 6-0):
The inside lane has been established in the Big 10 and it runs through Eugene. Despite a week 1 stumble against FCS opponent Idaho, the Ducks bounced back and won a nailbiter against now 15th-ranked Boise State.
Senior Quarterback Dillon Gabriel had flashes of greatness and will find his name in the Heisman conversation after a remarkable performance on Saturday against then-no. 2 Ohio State. Gabriel currently has 1790 yards and 17 TDs but he is just one of Oregon's many offensive threats. Boosted by a WR room with 4 receivers reeling in more than 300 yards, senior Tez Johnson and junior Evan Stewart highlight this group.
Not to mention junior RB Jordan James accumulating 667 rushing yards and 6 TDs. Oregon still has three trips east remaining, highlighted by a meeting with Michigan on 11/2, any of which might cause damage to a championship run given the away team's record in games two or more timezones from home.
No. 1: Texas (SEC, 6-0):
The Longhorns and Junior QB Quinn Ewers have exercised their Red River Rivalry demons and snuffed out any doubts that this team is the national frontrunner. Quinn Ewers picked up right where he left off a few weeks ago, looking unbothered by his ab injury.
After missing two games and sharing time with Sophomore Arch Manning, both have accumulated roughly 900 yards and 9 TDs in the air.
This weekend is Texas' biggest game all season, a home match-up against Carson Beck and Georgia, and their rivalry week game against Texas A&M will not be a walk in the park either on 11/30.