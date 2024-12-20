Who’s playing on Friday? How to watch, stream Indiana at Notre Dame and more

College football fans, the wait is over!

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off this Friday, December 20, with a must-see showdown between the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Here's everything you need to know about this exciting matchup, including how to watch, stream, and follow the action.

Game Details: Indiana at Notre Dame

Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana Weather: 27°F (feels like 14°F) with a chance of light snowfall

27°F (feels like 14°F) with a chance of light snowfall Broadcast Channel: ABC/ESPN

How to Watch and Stream

For fans tuning in from home, the game will be available on both ABC and ESPN, ensuring you can catch the action on your preferred platform. If you don’t have cable, services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo offer access to ESPN and ABC with their subscription packages.

Looking for a streaming-only option? ESPN+ may have you covered for supplemental content, though you'll need access to the primary channels for the live broadcast. Double-check your subscriptions to avoid missing out.

What to Expect in This Matchup

The Fighting Irish come into this game with an impressive 11-1 record, fueled by a balanced attack that ranks in the top 10 nationally for rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers have had a historic season of their own, posting an 11-1 record and showcasing an explosive offense ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring.

Notre Dame’s defense will face its toughest challenge in weeks as it attempts to slow down Indiana’s high-powered attack. Expect plenty of fireworks on both sides of the ball as these two powerhouse teams battle under the Friday night lights.

Betting Odds

Spread: Notre Dame -7.5

Notre Dame -7.5 Over/Under: 54.5

Whether you're cheering for Indiana to make a statement or rooting for Notre Dame to hold its ground at home, this game promises to deliver a thrilling start to the College Football Playoff.

Read More