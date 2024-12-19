For the first time in CFP history, the playoffs are coming home, as seeds 5 through 12 battle on campus to settle who will be meeting Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, and Arizona State in the New Year Six bowls. As is customary in college football, the home team, aka the higher seed, will often be wearing white, so all these decisions aren't coincidence.

No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers at no. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Friday 8:00 ET

Notre Dame released their new threads on Wednesday night for the in-state tilt. they will sandwich a deep blue jersey with gold lettering with an all-gold helmet and pants.

Raise her gold and blue #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/OQhlFJla1B — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 19, 2024

Opposite the Fighting Irish, Indiana has been quiet. The Hoosiers have only posted a sneak peek of their jersey combo on X (formerly Twitter) last week:

It's still unknown what color bottoms they will wear; however, it's all but guaranteed we will see their red helmets on Friday.

No. 11 SMU Mustangs at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions, Saturday 12:00p ET

Penn State announced almost immediately that their first-round game would be a famous White-Out, despite the early start time. This morning they released their classic look for the game.

Similarly to Indiana, SMU has not given much insight into what other colors they will be sporting besides classic white. The team posted this teaser on Monday:

No. 12 Clemson Tigers at no. 5 Texas Longhorns, Saturday 4:00p ET

Bottom seed Clemson followed suit with the other road teams, quietly rolling out a small post showing patches being sewn into jerseys

You know it’s special when the patches come on 🐅 #Clemson pic.twitter.com/f29NbH3Trp — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 13, 2024

Given they were the away team in the ACC Championship game against SMU and they elected to wear orange bottoms, it would be reasonable to assume they will do the same in a game of similar prestige and caliber. In another post from Tuesday, they posted the CFP patch on thier orange helmets.

The Longhorns will go their classic home look against the Tigers: white helmets, burnt orange tops, and white bottoms.

No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers at no. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes, Saturday 8:00p ET

Earlier this week, the home Buckeyes posted to X that they will be sporting an all-scarlet set with their classic striped grey helmets in their first matchup with the Volunteers since the 1996 Citrus Bowl, the only game in the series.

𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐭 🔴 pic.twitter.com/t0XgMDQKiD — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 16, 2024

On Wednesday afternoon, the Volunteers announced they would be wearing their "Storm Trooper" uniform combo, sporting an all-white helmet, jersey, and short trio with their classic orange as highlights in Columbus this weekend.

Read More