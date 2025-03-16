Let’s be honest, the heisman is mainly a quarterback award for the team that wins a lot of games. It is college football’s version of NFL MVP. Yes there have been outliers to the rule with receivers, running backs, and a few defensive players (who also played offense) win the award but over the years this award has gone to QB’s 40% of the time.

Over the last 10 years, a QB has won the award 7 times with 2 RB’s and 1 ATH winning the other years. This list will include mostly QB’s with a skill position player. No defensive players will be on this list but not saying this won’t be the case once the games start up. Here’s a list of 6 heisman contenders and 1 wild card that I like to have a chance at winning the Heisman award:

Cade Klubnik

College football fans would’ve laughed at this from his start to last year but boy did he pick it up as the season went on. Rough start with a big loss and dud against a great Georgia team. Analysts thought this was the beginning of the end for the Clemson ERA. Talk about an overreaction but this team might’ve free fallen if it wasn’t for the consistent play from their star QB.

The team itself went on to rattle off 9 wins out of their next 11 and win the ACC championship which locked them into a CFP birth. Klubnik also went on to throw for 3,639 Passing Yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and completing 63.4% of his passes. Mix this with a 6:1 TD/INT ratio and 7 more touchdowns rushing. Clemson also has the majority of their receiving core returning which brings great continuity. Cade mixes stats with a winning pedigree for a perfect situation to be involved in the heisman race from start to finish. Clemson being in the ACC and having “weaker’ competition will be his hurdle he has to climb but it’s up to him and his team to just do their job.

Arch Manning

Talking about Arch being a Heisman candidate is easy. He has the great team and great supporting cast to succeed when he finally gets his opportunity. What helps validate this is the fact he got some valuable reps last year with Quinn Ewers going down.

He tossed 806 yards and eight touchdowns and that production is even more impressive when you realize it came in less than three whole games. Manning, unlike Eli and Peyton, also has rushing upside that Heisman voters often covet from the quarterback position. He has all the tools from size, speed, coaching, etc. to put the college football world on notice and meet the billing everyone is expecting.

LaNorris Sellers

LaNorris Sellers is a high potential type of a player. He had a great year last year, especially with it being his first year starting under center. He has good passing ability but it’s his running/escapbility that really sets him apart from the field. Very good year last year statistically passing for 2,500 yards and 18 TD’s along with 700 on the ground for another 7 TD’s.

He has a freaky build to speed combo that not many college football players have nevermind playing quarterback. I don’t see many differences between Sellers and Auburn Cam Newton the year he won the Heisman. That is the type of potential he has but it really comes down to his team winning ball games in a loaded SEC.

Jeremiah Smith

Smith probably had one of the most dominant freshman campaigns for a receiver in college football history. He totaled 1,300 receiving yards and 15 TD’s as a TRUE freshman for an Ohio State team that breeds receivers out of their pipeline. Not to also mention this was done in a BIG10 conference known for having stout defenses throughout the entire league. He had hype all year playing great from week 1 but he really started to separate into a new category once the CFP started.

In 4 games during the CFP he had 381 receiving yards, 19 catches and 5 TD’s. That was including a big dud against a Texas team that held him in check to 1 catch for 3 yards. Based off of last season, you can expect him to take his game to the next level. He will also have a great QB situation despite losing his starting QB. Julian Sayin should look for him early and often, relying on his sure hands to bring down pretty much everything thrown his way. The pressure will be on for him to be the go-to guy now for a new QB and also being the defending champs. The target will be on his head, let’s see if he can come through on expectations.

Garrett Nussmeier

Nussmeier is in the same shoes as Klubnik in my eyes. Gaudy stats from a year ago throwing for 4,052 passing yards, 29 TD’s and 12 INT on a 64.2% comp pct. LSU winning enough games is the issue to talk about as they can’t match the team hype they’ve had since the Coach O and Joe Burrow tenure.

Nussmeier has a gun slinger mentality and all the arm talent in the country. He also has one of the best 1-2 receiver duos in Barion Brown and Nic Anderson who are both transfers. It might take a game or two for the offense to gel a little bit but once they start connecting it could be fireworks. The defense and Nussmeier limiting turnovers will be the obstacle he will have to face in his pursuit towards another LSU Heisman.

DJ Lagway

The Gators are my favorite team but there’s no bias in this section. Lagway was a very highly recruited quarterback for Billy Napier and his success last year correlated with the gators getting more wins while also exceeding some expectations.

Napier’s job was most likely saved because of Lagway’s performance and this was with him even missing some time with a leg injury last year. Fast forward, this season coming up is make or break for UF. The SEC is more challenging now than ever before because of the conference rebrands but they ended the season with a lot of momentum. He ended last season with 1,900 passing yards and 12 passing TD’s for a 60% rate.

The most important thing was the Gators winning 8 games and he had a huge impact on their success. This was all with him being banged up due to injury and not being given the full reigns with Graham Mertz still in town. Well now it’s his show and add in the rushing ability he showed in high school with a hopefully fully healthy season, watch out for this guy.

Wild card: John Mateer

John Mateer is one of my favorite sleepers this year. He balled out at Washington State last year leading them to 8 wins which exceeded all expectations for a team left in the PAC 2. He transferred to Oklahoma this past offseason and this could be the missing piece Coach Venables has needed over the last few years.

He combined for close to 4,000 total yards and 44 TD’s last year on a luckluster WAZZU roster not having the best supporting cast. There were more times than not last year he was playing hero ball leading his team to victory than not. Now he will have the proper supporting cast and coaching to further his development. Another positive is how he followed his OC Coach Arbuckle over from Washington St so the terminology of the offense won’t be much different at all leading to a fast start in his tenure.

There’s something about his aura that has his teammates gravitate towards him and his swagger leads to better play. Very reminiscent of a former Sooner QB in Baker Mayfield. Watch out for Oklahoma and Johnny Football 2.0 this year…ya I said it.