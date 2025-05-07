Why did Michigan Suspend Sherrone Moore?

The Michigan vs. NCAA battle over Michigan's sign-stealing scandal is turning into a battle of who can outmaneuver the other. On Monday, Michigan decided to self-impose a two-game suspension for Head Coach Sherrone Moore to comply with the NCAA. The two-game suspension will occur in weeks 3 and 4 instead of week 1 against New Mexico and the big matchup against Oklahoma in week 2. Below is the breakdown of Moore's suspension and the larger ramifications of the NCAA case.

Michigan is trying to show the NCAA they are taking this seriously

The Moore suspension is Michigan trying to make a deal with the NCAA because he deleted 52 texts from Connor Stallions. Stallions is accused of stealing signals to help Michigan over several seasons. The suspension is interesting because it is for the entire week, including practices.

Previously, when former Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended, it was only for game days, not during the week, which is a huge difference. With this suspension, Michigan is trying to show the NCAA that they are taking this seriously. The only issue is that this is a half-hearted measure. Suspending him for 2 games is fine, but purposely avoiding a week 2 match-up against Oklahoma feels like an odd way to punish him.

It reminds me of when Ohio State suspended Jim Tressel for the first 2 games over the tattoo scandal in 2010, rather than him missing a big game against Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl. Doing half measures like this is an apathetic way to punish Moore.

How will the NCAA respond?

Michigan giving Moore a 2-game suspension could help their case against them with the NCAA. The NCAA could add games to the suspension and impose further penalties on this punishment. The one punishment they could give Moore could be a show cause.

This penalty would not allow him to recruit high school football prospects, which would be devastating for Moore. Now this could be as short as 6 months to many years. Also, Michigan could be facing a bowl ban of 1-2 years as punishment. Moore could be in jeopardy of being suspended for a long time, and/or receiving show clause.

The Final Step

The next stage of the NCAA case is the infractions hearing, when the NCAA and Michigan will meet on June 6th and June 7th. This was reported by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. At this meeting Michigan will present to the NCAA for the final time. A final resolution to this case is expected sometime in the fall.