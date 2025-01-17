Notre Dame football stands as one of the most iconic programs in college football history. From its storied rivalries to its unique independent status, the Fighting Irish have always marched to the beat of their own drum.

But that independence comes with a question that fans and analysts revisit every year: Why has Notre Dame never joined a football conference?

The answer lies in tradition, branding, and—no surprise—money. Notre Dame has always prided itself on national scheduling freedom, allowing it to play marquee games coast to coast. This autonomy has been a cornerstone of the program since the early 1900s.

Add to that their lucrative exclusive TV deal with NBC and Peacock, and the motivation to join a conference shrinks. For Notre Dame, being independent isn’t just about avoiding conference commitments—it’s a symbol of their prestige and legacy.

But times are changing. The rise of super conferences like the SEC and Big Ten, combined with the growing complexity of College Football Playoff (CFP) access, has reignited debates about whether Notre Dame’s independence still benefits them in the modern football landscape.

Why They Should Join a Conference

While independence has its perks, joining a conference could give Notre Dame stability and competitive consistency. For one, being part of a conference could improve their CFP chances. Yes, it worked out this year, but what about a year when Notre Dame loses two games instead of going 11-1?

A conference championship carries significant weight in the playoff selection process, which could offset the occasional critique that their schedule isn’t tough enough.

Additionally, the revenue gap is narrowing. Conference media rights deals are ballooning, making it harder for Notre Dame’s NBC deal to compete. Imagine the buzz if Notre Dame joined the Big Ten—reigniting old rivalries with Michigan and Michigan State on a regular basis—or even the ACC, where they already have ties in other sports. It could bring more consistency to their schedule, which sometimes feels scattered in its attempt to maintain tradition.

At the end of the day, Notre Dame’s independence is part of its identity, and they’re unlikely to give that up anytime soon.

