Why involving the Federal Government is not how NIL should be fixed in college sports

Yes, we need resolution in some areas when it comes to NIL, and yes there needs to be a system in place that is universal for all colleges when it comes to this system.

However, getting the federal government involved in fixing the NIL issue seems like a very bad idea. Congress can't agree on resolution on issues that have far more reaching effect on the American people. I can only imagine how long it would take for any changes to be greed on when it comes to NIL. Donald Trump may have been right about Nick Saban leading a commission to find real resolutions, but getting congress involved in this just isn't a good look.

There are enough smart people between conference commissioners, athletic directors, school officials, and maybe even former players who can be put on a committee to figure out a system that works well for all involved.

Right now yes, the players have all the power when it comes to NIL and the transfer portal. There are plenty of people who are tired of players leaving schools in the portal for bigger pay days at other schools. We of course saw it play out right in front of us with the Nico Iamaleava situation.

At times there seems to be more of a pay for play rather than players being paid for what NIL is meant to be for. Players being paid has always been part of college sports, but the outrage of it comes more from it being known now and the advantage some universities with paying under the table isn't there anymore.

When this committee is formed I do think it needs to be diverse with all sides being represented as a push for a committee involving the government seems to be more to benefit the schools more so than the players who have had the upper hand as of late.

There are thoughts that some of these atheletes are getting far more than what they should be, but I feel like people with money trying to limit possible income for these players isn't a good look either. It's a slippery slope on all sides, but the most important is what agreement is put ito place is something that will last for awhile and be uniform for everyone from the Power Four conferences on down.

The processes that need to be put in place when it comes to NIL may take awhile as the issues that need to be solved are complex.

The complexities could have been much less than where they are now if the NCAA hadn't been so against players getting paid for autographs or memorabilia over the years. Just as the NCAA is an organization that seems more of a joke and doesn't do anything to fix the issues within sports, the government getting involved does nothing but further muddy the water.

Getting too many outsiders who may not have the right understanding about how sports work etc, isn't a good thing. Politics get involved even in sports these days, but keeping politics and sports separated especially in this area is crucial. The next couple of months should be very interesting with NIL and the transfer portal.







