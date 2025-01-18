Why Notre Dame pulls the upset over Ohio State in the national championship

Let’s face it, calling for Notre Dame to upset Ohio State might sound a little wild at first. The Buckeyes are loaded with talent and have been dominant all season. But when you dig into what the Fighting Irish bring to the table, the idea isn’t as far-fetched as it seems.

First off, Notre Dame has momentum on its side. They didn’t just stumble into this game—they earned it by knocking off two of the top teams in the country, Georgia and Penn State, in convincing fashion. This isn’t the same Notre Dame team that people love to say falters on the big stage. Marcus Freeman has cultivated a resilient squad with a balanced offense and a defense that thrives under pressure.

Speaking of defense, Ohio State’s Achilles’ heel has been exposed at times this season. Joel Klatt highlighted this in a recent breakdown, pointing to their loss to Michigan and close call against Nebraska. When Ohio State gets dragged into a low-scoring, grind-it-out battle, they’re vulnerable. Notre Dame’s defense is perfectly suited for this. By pressuring the quarterback, controlling the line of scrimmage, and forcing Ohio State into mistakes, the Irish can dictate the pace of the game​​.

On offense, Notre Dame’s ground game is no joke. Against top-tier defenses, they’ve proven they can run the ball effectively and control the clock. If they can establish their rushing attack — led by Jeremiyah Love — early, it opens up opportunities for big plays in the passing game.

Ohio State’s defense may be talented, but Notre Dame’s ability to adapt and take calculated risks could catch the Buckeyes off guard​.

Finally, there’s the mental edge. Being the underdog frees Notre Dame from the weight of expectation, while Ohio State — especially Ryan Day — carries the pressure of living up to their title-favorite status.

So, is it crazy to pick Notre Dame? Maybe not. If they play a clean, disciplined game and execute their game plan to perfection, they just might shock the world.

