Will next season be Mike Gundy’s last at Oklahoma State?

If I had to describe how 2024 went for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, I would call it a rollercoaster—but not the type that you usually think of, with all the twists and turns and ups and downs. Rather, they made for a more basic model, with one small creep upward before a sudden and frightening plummet.

As a matter of fact, that’s not as much “how I’d describe them” as it is what they actually were, starting at a hopeful 3-0 before finishing at an odorous 3-9.

Don’t be fooled though; while a numerical outlier, the result masterfully encapsulated what OK State fans have grown all too familiar with under head coach Mike Gundy: Inconsistency.

Ever since Gundy took the Cowboys by the reins in 2005, he’s led them to eight seasons with 10 or more wins and 12 with nine or less. Therefore, to summarize his tenure as a “mixed bag” would be a hideous understatement.

But hey, if that means anything, it means Gundy should get the chance to right another wrong, doesn’t it? Maybe next year he’ll greatly exceed expectations instead of failing them? Eh, probably not.

All 2025 appears to have for the Cowboys is another trying slate

In its non-conference stretch, Oklahoma State has what one could only file away as a certain loss, hiking to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks, who are fresh off a Big Ten title. Soon afterwards, its Big 12 play is headlined by formidable foes in Baylor, Kansas State and Iowa State, which make for even worse of a concoction when mixed with four tricky road games.

If the Cowboys find themselves on the losing end of all those encounters, they will be guaranteed another terrible season, and back-to-back stinkers the likes of 3-9 and 4-8 (at best) could very well be implications that their storied arrangement with Gundy has grown stale.

I’m aware of his contract’s latest restructuring, and though it does qualify as addressing the situation, I think a second year in the Big 12 basement would leave the action outdated.

So if you’re like me and want to put competitiveness first (which is especially ideal in a conference that is seemingly anyone’s game), you need to be prepared to pull the trigger on Gundy this fall. That way, you can get as far ahead of both the coaching search and potential rebuild as possible.