Will Texas A&M football finally make an impact in 2025?

The world of college football is quite diverse, but regardless of who you are or where you come from, one thing stands tall as a universal truth: Texas A&M will never get over the hump.

It sounds harsh, but if recent memory has served as any implication, one can’t exactly disprove it. This is because the Aggies haven’t broken 10 wins in a season since 2012, despite having the hype to be spectacular on a plethora of occasions in that span.

But through it all, the people appear to have still not learned their lesson, and TAMU is once again in the conversation of “teams to look out for”—so how’s about I just kill the mystery early this time around and break down its 2025 slate before folks get their hopes any higher?

The first half of A&M’s 2025 schedule is quite a rollercoaster

To say the Aggies have a turbulent path through the first half of their season would be putting it lightly, as they kick things off with a pair of home games against struggling squads from the Group of 5 (UTSA and Utah State) before heading into Notre Dame, then host conference fodder Auburn and Mississippi State before getting a visit from Florida.

But, while this road looks like it has some steep potholes, I don’t think it’ll look that way by the end of it. In other words, most people would probably give TAMU the edge when put up against the little guys and SEC cellar-dwellers, then take the Irish and Gators (who have no lower of expectations for 2025) to shine as considerable victors—but I don’t see it that way.

Rather, I have the Aggies beating Notre Dame and narrowly losing to Florida. This would not only put them at a strong 5-1 instead of a wobbly 4-2, but also have them off to a start just as strong as the ones they’ve long been famous for.

Unfortunately, they’re also famous for something else: finishing weak

It’s hard not to be thrilled about a great opening, but when knowing how that typically turns out for Texas A&M, it can definitely be interpreted as a cause for concern. So will the Aggies screw this up? Let’s see.

First up after the Gators is a trek into Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, followed by another into Baton Rouge for a date with LSU. Two brutal rivalry games, back-to-back, in enemy territory, right after having to endure DJ Lagway and the Gators? I’m sorry A&M, but those sound like the fixin’s for a three-game loss streak.

And to make matters worse, the next name on the agenda from there is Missouri, who is also tough, and also at home. Luckily for the Aggies though, this game won’t have nearly as heavy of a rivalry factor, and will be coming after a bye week. Last but not least, Mizzou is in an especially trying situation due to just how much talent it's lost. Therefore, this game will help TAMU get back on track…but just for a moment.

After Missouri, the chaos meter shoots right back up

I can't lie, the final few games for A&M put the turbulence we covered at the start of its slate to shame, as the stretch gives us run-ins with South Carolina (who obliterated the Aggies last year), Samford (FCS, obviously an easy win), and Texas (one of last season’s final four teams standing, with the meeting going down in Austin). Loss, win, loss.

If you haven’t been keeping count, that means I have the Texas A&M Aggies finishing their 2025 regular season at 7-5. Hot start, but cold finish. A could-be-worse record, but one easily worth forgetting. To put it into even shorter terms: Painfully A&M.