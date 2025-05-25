Will the Miami Hurricanes' Recruitment and Transfer Portal Success Pay Off in the 2025 Season?

The Miami Hurricanes have had a successful spring season by recruiting and getting players from the transfer portal.

Will these additions help the Hurricanes make a run to the ACC title or the national championship game?

The Hurricanes haven't tasted a national championship since 2001. The 2001 Hurricanes team is the most outstanding college football team ever assembled. During the Nick Saban era, Alabama had great teams, but none of them could touch the 2001 Hurricanes team.

The Hurricanes made some impeccable moves this offseason. For example, talented running back Javion Mallory committed to Miami, and he could've gone anywhere else. Mallory got offers from Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, and many more, but he chose Miami. Mallory visited the facility and established a good relationship with coach Mario Cristobal and the coaching staff. He admires the Hurricanes' culture.

Mallory is 5'11" and weighs over 200 pounds. He wants to play at a high level and could thrive in the Hurricanes' system.

Jackson Cantwell is another huge addition to the Hurricanes' team. The Hurricanes have one of the best offensive linemen in the nation, and Cantwell's commitment to Miami will bolster the offensive line. Cantwell is planning to come to Miami in 2026.

The Hurricanes beat out Georgia, Oregon, and Ohio State to land Cantwell in the program. Many haters or naysayers believe that Cantwell came to Miami for the money. Cantwell took that personally and called out a media member on it.

Cantwell chose to attend the Hurricanes program because he values great relationships and chemistry over NIL money.

Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has more weapons now and should be more protected coming into the season. Beck has a lot to prove, and he will go into the season with a chip on his shoulder because he's being overlooked in terms of quarterbacks to have an outstanding season in 2025.

Beck is on a mission to have a bounce-back season after going down with an injury. CBS Sports ranked Coach Cristobal as No. 20 in coach rankings for the 2025 season. Cristobal should take that personally and channel that into his work for the upcoming season.

The Hurricanes must win over 10 games this season and the ACC championship. Anything less than that would be considered a failure.