Will the Minnesota Golden Gophers finally turn some heads in 2025?

Due to its dominance over the past couple of years, the Big Ten Conference has earned much praise amongst fans as the best league in college football today. When listing teams to thank for such elite status, the first names to come to mind are Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan…heck, even Indiana.

However, there’s another member that has proven to do well in recent memory that doesn’t get the same recognition, if any at all—even less than Iowa and Illinois. This is despite making 11 bowls within the last 13 years (the last eight of which have been won), along with unleashing four seasons of eight wins or more since 2018. So who is it? Minnesota.

Through the stats I just presented and then some, it is evident that the Golden Gophers are crucial in solidifying the depth of the Big Ten, so the lack of praise in response to their effort is something I find borderline criminal.

Therefore, I’ve decided to take a look at their 2025 campaign trail in hopes of discovering whether they will finally break through to the masses this fall. Let’s analyze all of it together, shall we?

The Golden Gophers will waste no time winning our hearts

Minnesota gets its three non-conference opponents over with right away, hosting Buffalo and Northwestern State before making a trip to California to take on the Golden Bears. With how the Bulls and Bears did last year, they’re not total pushovers, but they should nonetheless fall at the Gophers’ hands, giving us an encouraging 3-0 tally as we enter league play.

Luckily for them, that begins on a relatively comfortable note as well, as the first four games are Rutgers, at Ohio State, Purdue, and Nebraska. Sure, a loss to the Buckeyes feels like a guarantee, but three homefield matchups with squads that finished 2024 mediocre or worse does a lot to soften the blow.

That has Minnesota still with just one loss on the year, and it’s to the defending champs in enemy territory? That’ll be sure to have the Golden Gophers sitting amongst the playoff hopefuls as they continue into the second half of their season. Not bad.

Unfortunately, things are not nearly as simple from there

Yeah, perhaps I spoke too soon, as after Nebraska comes a set of matchups so contrasting that it could almost give you whiplash—and it all starts with a stroll into Kinnick Stadium to take on Iowa.

We already know that the Hawkeyes, too, are known for being consistently scrappy, but they seem to maximize that with their home environment better than just about anyone else in the country, and I don’t see a world where such a gift doesn’t snatch Minnesota’s head straight out of the clouds with a disorienting defeat.

The Golden Gophers then catch a break back in Minneapolis thanks to a struggling Michigan State, before traveling to Oregon off a bye week. I don’t think I have to explain why I see them going 1-1 through that pair, nor do I feel the need to do so for why I have them beating Northwestern right after it.

That leaves us Wisconsin, the last foe of the regular season, and it does deserve some extra discussion, as it and Minnesota make for one of college football’s greatest rivalries: The Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

Facing Wisconsin is rarely an easy gig, and 2025 will remind us of that

This rivalry is so special because it’s been played over 130 times and the teams are still neck-at-neck. However, while the all-time count is equal, Minnesota has had a visible edge over the past few years or so. What does that mean heading into this year’s meeting? Well, it would probably convince most people to side with the Gophers, but me? I'm tempted to do the opposite.

Think about it: This rivalry is famous for its competitiveness, so if one of these teams appears to be getting too big for its britches, certainly the other will have what it takes to restore some of the order, right? You don’t have a rivalry like this one if not.

And yeah, people could perhaps refer to the Wisconsin squads of 15 years ago, or even the Minnesota squads of 90 years ago as counterarguments, but unless you think this current era of Golden Gophers football is good enough to go on a tear like those guys did, I don’t know if I’d make that move.

But don’t worry, I don’t think the Badgers will win by a ton; I simply view them as a bunch with nowhere to go but up, that will bring their all to hit the postseason loud, and maybe to clinch a winning record. Either way, they’ll be locking in Minnesota’s regular-season final at 8-4. A good run, but will it be good enough to finally make a splash into the Big Ten spotlight? Recent history has shown us it won’t.

