Winning your conference should not guarantee a first-round CFP bye
My biggest concern of the first 12-team playoff field is going foward team's that win their conference shouldn't be guaranteed a first round bye.
I have no problems with Arizona State and Boise State being in the playoff field, but I am not sure giving them the third and fourth seed in the playoff field was the right answer. I get it, the playoff committee values conference championships but you can't tell me they are better than Ohio State, Texas, Tennessee etc.
I think the committee got the playoff teams correct but the seeding is terrible. There is no reason coming out of the bye week that Oregon arguably has the toughest opponent despite being the number one seed in the tournament.
If the playoff were seeded differently we might have more interesting games at least on paper. If you look at the first round matchups the only intruging one to the casual college football fan is the Tennessee vs. Ohio State game in Columbus. This is truly a toss-up game, and the only one Vegas will have a close point spread on.
I do find it interesting that we will see the battle of Indiana with the Hoosiers traveling to South Bend to face Notre Dame in round one. That will be a huge money grab for the state of Indiana and the first time where college football will put basketball on the back burner in the month of December. This might be my favorite first round matchup, but I know a majority of people are still angry about the Hoosiers strength of schedule.
The committee did some things right, but there are still many things to be worked on as we this new playoff model continues in the future. The committee will adjust just as the schools will adjust with how they schedule out of conference games etc. It will be interesting if due to this new model if we eventually get away from conference championship games at all. Today's final rankings brought a lot of debate, but debate outside of games themselves is what makes sports great.