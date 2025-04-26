WWE’s Seth Rollins had Green Bay fans fuming during Bears draft moment

Over the years, the process of announcing picks at the NFL Draft has become as much of a performance art as anything else. Friday night, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins took that to a whole new level. Announcing the second-round pick for his beloved Chicago Bears, he couldn't pass up an opportunity to troll all of the Packer fans on hand in Green Bay.

Walking out to a chorus of boos simply because he was representing the Bears, he reveled in the moment like only a professional wrestling heel could. Dressed in a Chicago Bears blue tuxedo and carrying a Bears championship belt, Rollins worked the microphone and tormented the Cheeseheads in attendance.

"I know ya'll mad because championship gold looks good on the blue and orange," he said. That's a rather ironic statement, though, given that Chicago hasn't won a Super Bowl since 1986. That didn't seem to matter to Rollins, though.

Rollins wasn't done, either. Next, he continued his antics by bringing up the fact that Chicago's starting quarterback, Caleb Williams, is undefeated in Green Bay.

"...I love Lambeau Field," he said, "because the king of the north, the best quarterback in the NFC North, Caleb Williams, is undefeated at Lambeau Field."

While that is technically true, it must be pointed out that Williams has only played at Lambeau once, given that he was a rookie in 2024. Still, he did lead Chicago to a 24-22 win in Green Bay in the final game of last season.

That win had to feel especially good to Chicago fans because it essentially knocked the Packers out of the playoffs.

Then, after introducing himself in classic WWE fashion, Rollins went on to announce the selection of Boston College offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo with the 56th overall pick. Needless to say, that announcement was met with another chorus of lusty boos from the crowd.

Before he left, Rollins said, "Let's burn it down, and Bear down, Chicago." He then punctuated his moment on stage with a villainous cackle before exiting.

This draft announcement will go down as one of the most memorable in the event's history. Though Green Bay fans likely hated it, Rollins brought some life and flair to the second round of the draft at a time when the event starts to lose some steam as most of the household names have come off the board.

Putting a WWE heel in front of a live microphone is always a recipe for fun, and Rollins certainly delivered. Now, it will be interesting to see if any of the people chosen to announce upcoming Green Bay picks decide to try to return the favor.