2024-25 College football coaching change tracker: Who’s out, who’s in?
The coaching carousel is off and running in college football, and it shouldn't be a surprise that we are starting to see more and more decisions being made on the future of current coaches around the country.
With an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, teams across the country have higher expectations than ever before, leaving many coaches with no chance of reaching those high marks. If that weren't enough, the Transfer Portal and NIL have created a volatile environment where the makeup of a program can shift significantly in just a single offseason.
Here's a look at the latest on the coaching carousel happening around the world of college football.
Utah
Resigned: Offensive coordinator, Andy Ludwig
Utah head coach Kyle Wittingham confirmed that Andy Ludwig would be resigning as the offensive coordinator, effectively immediately. This took place following Week 8 of the college football season. At this time, Utah hasn't announced his replacement or interim, but all signs point to Senior Offensive Analyst and Quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian being promoted.
Oklahoma
Fired: Offensive coordinator, Seth Littrell
Interim: Joe Jon Finley
Brent Venables was feeling the heat following a dismal 35-9 loss to South Carolina at home. The decision to fire Seth Littrell was made, and Joe Jon Finley will take over on an interim basis for the rest of the 2024 season.
Southern Miss
Fired: Head coach, Will Hall
Interim: Reed Stringer (current Assistant Head Coach/General Manager)
After going 1-6 in 2024, Will Hall was fired by Southern Miss. He had been with the program since 2020 and finishes his tenure there with a 14-30 overall record.
East Carolina
Fired: Head coach, Mike Houston
Interim: Blake Harrell (current Defensive Coordinator)
East Carolina was the first FBS program to announce a head coaching change. The Pirates fired Mike Houston and elevated current Defensive Coordinator Blake Harrell to the interim position.
Who's on the hot seat?
Dave Aranda (Baylor), Mike Norvell (Florida State), Brent Venables (Oklahoma), Billy Napier (Florida), Hugh Freeze (Auburn), Lincoln Riley (USC), and Mack Brown (UNC) are just a few of the high-profile coaches on our radar who might be looking for another job — or retiring — by the end of this season.
There seems to be a high probability that at least a few of these names will be gone before it's all said and done, but only time will tell who ends up getting the axe.
Saturday Blitz will continue to keep track on the coaching carousel across the landscape of college football moving forward.