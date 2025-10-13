The 2025-2026 College Football coaching carousel is shaping up to be one of the most hectic we've seen in a long time. At the end of the 2024-25 season, there wasn't nearly as many firings as you'd expect in part due to the fact that revenue sharing was on the horizon and that most programs wanted to get their finances in order before paying a hefty buyout.

In September, we quickly learned how hectic this cycle will be as four Power 4 Head Coaches were fired setting the tone for the cycle. The month of October has proven to be even more hectic as 3 Head Coaches were fired in the first two weeks while plenty of additional moves could be made in the weeks to come.

The expanded 12 team College Football Playoff has put more pressure than ever on these coaches and a few bad seasons in a row is no longer accepted with how much money is going into these rosters.

2025-26 Coaching Carousel Tracker: Who's in and Who's out at each FBS Program?

Penn State Nittany Lions

Fired: HC James Franklin

Interim: Associate HC Terry Smith

The biggest shocker of the season came in early October when the Penn State Nittany Lions fired James Franklin after the team fell apart falling to 3-3. The Nittany Lions will pay Franklin a $49 Million buyout, driving home how committed they are to building a winner. Associate HC Terry Smith will serve as the interim for the rest of the season.

UAB Blazers

Fired: HC Trent Dilfer

Interim: OC Alex Mortensen

The UAB Blazers relieved Head Coach Trent Dilfer of his duties as the Blazers fell to 2-4 on the season and 9-21 in his tenure. Offensive Coordinator Alex Mortensen will serve as the Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Fired: OL Lonnie Teasley

Interim: Shawn Elliott

Amid a 1-3 start for the South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC play, the South Carolina Gamecocks parted ways with offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley putting assistant Shawn Elliott in his place.

Oregon State Beavers

Fired: HC Trent Bray and Special Teams Coordinator Jamie Christian

Interim: SAHC Robb Akey

When the Oregon State Beavers hit 0-6 on the season, Head Coach Trent Bray fired Special Teams Coordinator Jamie Christian. When the Beavers hit 0-7, the program chose to move on from Trent Bray who posted a 5-19 record in his tenure as Head Coach.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Fired: HC Sam Pittman, DC Travis Williams, Co-DC Marcus Woodson, and DL Deke Adams

Interim: OC Bobby Petrino, Asst. DL Chris Wilson

Hired: DL Jay Hayes

The Arkansas Razorbacks hit rock bottom which led to Sam Pittman being fired amid a 2-3 start to the season. Former Arkansas HC and current OC Bobby Petrino was given the interim tag and will audition for the full-time job. Petrino made massive staff changers firing DC Travis Williams, Co-DC Marcus Woodson, and DL Coach Deke Adams while bringing in defensive line coach Jay Hayes.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Fired: HC Mike Gundy, DC Todd Grantham

Interim: OC Doug Meacham

The Oklahoma State Cowboys ended one of the longest running tenures in College Football, firing Head Coach Mike Gundy. Offensive Coordinator Doug Meacham will fill the Head Coach position for the rest of the season as the Interim. Meacham and the program fired Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham among the struggles for the Cowboys.

UCLA Bruins

Fired: HC DeShaun Foster and OC Tino Sunseri

Interim: SAHC Tim Skipper and AHC/TE Jerry Neuheisel

The UCLA Bruins fired Head Coach DeShaun Foster just three games into his second season after an 0-3 start to the season. Special Assistant Tim Skipper was elevated to Head Coach after Foster's firing and will fill the role the rest of the season. Skipper parted ways with UCLA Offensive Coordinator Tino Sunseri placing former UCLA Quarterback Jerry Neuheisel in the offensive coordinator role.

Virginia Tech Hokies

Fired: HC Brent Pry

Interim: OC Philip Montgomery

The Virginia Tech Hokies were the first program to move on from their Head Coach, firing Brent Pry after an 0-3 start to the season. The Hokies will pay Brent Pry a $6 Million buyout to move on while the program has vowed to make a bigger financial commitment to the program. Offensive Coordinator Philip Montgomery will spend the rest of the season as the Interim Head Coach.

