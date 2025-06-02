Who's going to end up being inducted into the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class? We're a bit closer to finding out an answer there, as the ballot was released on Monday morning and there are some total legends in the hunt to be remembered forever.

The news indeed just dropped and college football fans across the country have had their heads turned with some of the big names that are on the list. As you might have been able to guess, there are some former superstars, including former Heisman winner Mark Ingram, who have been featured:

The 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot is officially out with a loaded list

Among the names that immediately pop out are Ingram, Marvin Harrison, Eric Bienemy, Dez Bryant, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Cam Newton, Chris Petersen and plenty of others. Colorado fans are even racing to bring up that Bienemy is looking at a potential trip to the hall, but he still doesn't have his jersey retired - but Shedeur Sanders does?

Nevertheless, there is a ton of star power up for Hall of Fame induction and there are plenty of happy fans and alums out there. Suh and Donald feel like locks, as they were two of the most dominant pass-rushers people have ever seen suit up at the college level.

As for Ingram, he helped Alabama win the National Championship during the 2009 season, the same year he won the Heisman. His Heisman Trophy speech won't be forgotten soon, as he was overcome with emotion after hearing his name called.

We're going to have to wait until this winter for the new members to be revealed, as things won't be announced until early 2026. We've got a great college football season on the way too, but countless people out there can't wait to see who will end up being HOF-bound. Some life-changing news will be on the way for plenty of guys soon enough.