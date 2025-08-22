3 biggest storylines to watch for in college football Week 0

The 2025 college football season kicks off this Saturday with five games on the Week 0 slate. While the opening weekend doesn’t always feature the biggest matchups, this year’s lineup includes several intriguing teams, and with just five games on the schedule it’s easier to take in all the action.

The day begins with a ranked Big 12 matchup between Iowa State and Kansas State, followed by a new look Dan Mullen led UNLV team taking on FCS Idaho State. The evening brings three games including another Big 12 team in Kansas taking on what could be a frisky Fresno State squad, another conference matchup with two strong contenders from Conference USA as Sam Houston travels to Western Kentucky, and finally Stanford making the trip to the island where they are underdogs against Hawai’i.

To get ready for Saturday’s action, here are three storylines to watch for in Week 0:

Avery Johnson in Year 2 as the starter

The premiere matchup of the day in Ireland will definitely draw the most attention, and no player will be looked at more than Avery Johnson. Kansas State went all-in on the highly touted dual-threat quarterback last season when they decided to ride with him and let Will Howard walk. Johnson did have a solid 2024 campaign, but overall it was a bit of a disappointment when looking at the high expectations that surrounded him.

Heading into 2025 many, including myself, believe Johnson is poised to take a significant step forward in his second full year as the starter. There will be no tune-ups or easing into the season for him, as he'll be tested early in a matchup against a strong Iowa State team.

The Cyclones came out on top in last year’s meeting despite Johnson putting up 284 total yards and three touchdowns. With this for sure to be the most-watched and talked about game of Week 0, Johnson has a major opportunity to shape the early season conversation about him, for better or worse.

UNLV's two quarterbacks

The old saying goes, “If you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks,” but that might not be the case for UNLV this season. Head coach Dan Mullen announced that he is not ready to name a starter as both Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea will see snaps at quarterback in Week 0.

However, with both players having different styles and skill sets, Colandrea as a passer and Orji as a strong runner, this two-QB approach could become a staple of UNLV’s offense. This sort of system makes it even harder on defenses as they are forced to prepare for two very different QB’s.

The Rebels are expected to have another strong season and are the biggest threat to Boise State in the Mountain West. Getting the quarterback situation right will be a major factor in how their season unfolds.

Just how bad is Stanford?

Stanford is projected to be one of the worst power conference teams in 2025, and Saturday will likely be one of a few opportunities to pick up a win this season. After a rough 6-18 record over the past two years along with off-the-field issues, the Cardinal fired their head coach just before spring practice, which would put any program in a tough spot.

While this season is more of a rebuilding year, with new GM Andrew Luck and Frank Reich serving as interim head coach, they obviously would still like to perform well. Despite going 3-9 last year, they were a frisky team with four one-possession losses and wins over good teams in Syracuse and Louisville.

With a season win total of 3.5, looking like the doormat of the ACC, and being underdogs against a program like Hawai’i highlights just how low expectations are, this game will help show where this team really stands.

