3 Bold Predictions: No. 16 Colorado vs. Kansas
With the regular season finale of fixtures just a week away, a final push for conference positioning is at the fore. In fact, slots for conference championship games are still available amongst all four of the major conferences — ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC.
In regard to the Big 12, there are several programs still competing for a conference title game berth — Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, and Iowa State are the favorable contenders. In addition, this race is one of the more fascinating across the college football landscape as the likelihood of the Big 12 becoming a one bid league went up exponentially after last weekend’s results. Most notably, BYU fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in a stunning loss to a then 3-6 Kansas Jayhawks team.
As we fast forward to this upcoming Saturday, the Jayhawks once again have ambitions of playing spoiler. Can KU derail Colorado’s stunning resurgence to college football prominence? Here are three bold predictions for the showdown between Colorado and Kansas — live from Lawrence.