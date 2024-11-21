3 Bold Predictions: No. 16 Colorado vs. Kansas
Shedeur Sanders to throw for 250+ yards and 2+ touchdowns
Colorado is led by two of the country’s top NFL Draft prospects — Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. According to Mel Kiper Jr., Sanders, the son of College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is considered the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft Class.
As such, Sanders is a big reason as to how the Buffs have turned said program around — going from securing a singular victory in 2022 into a team that at present has won eight games this year and is vying for Big 12 supremacy.
Standing at 6’2” / 215 lbs, Sheduer has the required size to ball at the next level. With that said, it’s Sanders’ mobility and arm talent that has separated him from his peers. The young man out of Cedar Hill, Texas can absolutely sling it. In addition, Sanders possesses the invaluable gene of escapability that allows him to make plays whilst under duress.
As such, and as noted by ESPN, Sanders comes into this weekend’s fixture riding an eight game streak of throwing for at least 250 yards and 2 or more touchdowns. The Big 12 hasn’t seen this level of quarterback consistency since 2017 when Baker Mayfield (12) and Will Grier (10) accomplished it — both signal callers would be selected in the ensuing spring’s NFL Draft.
Come Saturday, away to Kansas, Colorado will need Shedeur and his plethora of talented playmakers to be at their best, and I suspect that they will be up to the task. As a result, I’m taking Sanders to extend his passing streak of 250+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns to nine games.