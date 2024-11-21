3 Bold Predictions: No. 16 Colorado vs. Kansas
Taking the Under (BetMGM: 59.5)
There will be some high octane athletes taking the field inside The Booth this Saturday, such as Hunter, Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Jalon Daniels, amongst others. Yet, the number being laid out by the casino seems a bit too high.
Taking a look at Colorado’s performances, yes, each of the past two fixtures have exceeded the 59.5 mark. However, just four of the Buffs games this campaign have reached this points total. In addition, KU has played in only three contests this term that have hit the desired number.
Lastly, despite Colorado’s defense being often overlooked, senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp — Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Lombardi Award, and Bill Willis Award for his outstanding defensive play during his days in college at Miami (FL) — has the Buffs defensive unit standing stout. According to ESPN, Colorado ranks 16th nationally and 2nd in the Big 12 in defensive stop rate. Hence, I’m taking the under.