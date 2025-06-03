3 College Football Teams are total frauds in ESPN's FPI Top 25 Rankings

We're less than 100 days away from the 2025 College Football season which has the excitement for the season building as every day passes. Most of the movement on the rosters is completed as players can no longer enter the transfer portal giving us a clear picture of what each team looks like ahead of the Summer practices.

As the rosters are now set, it's easy to breakdown how each team will fare heading into the 2025 season. On Tuesday, ESPN released its updated computer generated FPI Rankings for the upcoming season.

While the rankings heavily factor in metrics, it's also easy to pick apart how high several teams rank as they have clear flaws. In ESPN's FPI Top 25, 3 programs stand out as clear frauds with rankings far higher than they'll ever reach this season.

The first season of Mike Elko's tenure in College Station was a rollercoaster ride as the team started the season with a loss, sat atop the SEC after the LSU game, and finished the year missing the Playoff and losing a Bowl game to the USC Trojans. While this year Texas A&M may take a step forward, it's more likely they have a similar season.

The Aggies lose the key pieces of a loaded defensive front as Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton, and Shemar Stewart were all picked in the NFL Draft. The team brought in plenty at Wide Receiver but, they also lose leading WR Noah Thomas. Leading Rusher Le'Veon Moss also departs for the NFL after being the engine for this team.

This season for Texas A&M hinges heavily on how big of a step Marcel Reed makes in his development. Reed's biggest impact came as a runner as he passed for just 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns with 6 interceptions completing 61.3% of his passes.

The schedule doesn't do the Aggies any favors with matchups against Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, and Texas all of which will be pushing for the College Football Playoff.

Last season, the Miami Hurricanes had the top quarterback in the Country in Cam Ward who'd find himself in New York for the Heisman Trophy celebration before being picked 1st overall. Even with Ward, the team lost two regular season games while the Pop-Tarts Bowl showed how flawed this team may be without him.

After seeing what the quarterback room was like behind Ward, Miami went out and landed Carson Beck to fill the role. Last season, Carson Beck passed for 3,485 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions taking a slight step back after an impressive first season as the starter. Against tougher opponents, Beck clearly had a turnover problem which is a reason to have concerns.

The bigger concern may be the defense as Miami couldn't stop a nosebleed in 2024 which cost them a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Canes allowed 327.2 yards per game which was heavily helped by their Non-Conference schedule. The entire secondary has undergone a transfer rebuild which could either result in positive changes or it could blow up like Florida State did last season.

Miami doesn't have anytime to ease into things as they'll open the season against Notre Dame who returns one of the best teams in the Country. Games against Florida, Florida State, Louisville, SMU, and Syracuse provide plenty of chances for Miami to suffer a loss knocking them out of the Playoff conversation.

The Tennessee Volunteers were one of the most talked about teams this offseason and it wasn't for good reason. Nico Iamaleava's highly public NIL feud with the Volunteers caused the Vols to lose their starting quarterback to the Transfer Portal replacing him with Joey Aguilar who's shown some flashes but, also led College Football in Interceptions last season. While Iamaleava may not have lived up to his potential, replacing a starting quarterback isn't an easy feat especially as the team will need to do so after Spring practice ended.

Aside from losing Iamaleava, many of the Volunteers other losses may be too significant to overcome this season. Dylan Sampson drove the Volunteers offense last season and now is off to the NFL Draft as are the teams 2 leading Wide Receivers and Squirrel White who transferred. On Defense, Tennessee loses key pieces in James Pearce Jr and Omarr Norman-Lott.

The schedule won't do Tennessee any favors this year either as there are few easy landing spots for the Vols. The season opens against Syracuse while Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Florida will all be difficult matchups for Tennessee.