3 college football teams everyone should be taking seriously after spring

There’s no shortage of hype floating around after spring practices wrapped up across the country, but not every team getting love right now deserves it. Some do, though — and it’s pretty easy to see why.

If you’ve been following college football closely this offseason, a few programs are genuinely setting themselves up for something special in 2025.

Here are three teams that absolutely deserve all the praise they're getting after spring ball.

1. Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns have been aggressive in the Transfer Portal, adding important pieces on both sides of the ball to stack an already loaded roster. And of course, all eyes are going to be on Arch Manning. If Manning even comes close to living up to the name — and from everything we’re hearing, he’s progressing exactly how you’d want — Texas is going to be a serious threat to win it all.

When you look at the landscape of the SEC heading into 2025, it's hard to make a case that anyone is better positioned than Texas. Georgia and Alabama are retooling, and LSU has question marks. Meanwhile, the Longhorns look ready to make the jump to being a legitimate national championship contender.

They've still got some questions — like that offensive line and the talent they just lost to the NFL Draft — but it feels like Texas is set up as good as anyone. In my opinion, they’re the unquestioned favorites to win the SEC next season.

2. Clemson Tigers

It’s been a weird few years for Clemson — at least by their standards.

But even in what many called "down years," the Tigers still brought home two ACC titles. Now? They look primed to get back to national relevance in a big way, at least for this season.

Clemson leads the entire country in returning production heading into 2025. That means talent, experience, and depth at just about every position. Cade Klubnik is back under center, and he’s got a group of receivers that may be the best in the country, including Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco, T.J. Moore, Tyler Brown and transfer Tristan Smith. The Tigers also have one of the deepest offensive lines in the country.

On top of that, bringing in Tom Allen as defensive coordinator is a massive move. The defense needed a jolt after last season, and with Allen in charge, it’s not crazy to think this group could be elite again, particularly when you consider the talent that unit possesses.

If you’ve been waiting for Clemson to make its way back into the national title picture, you might not have to wait much longer.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State is one of those programs that always seems to be “right there,” but heading into 2025, it feels different. It feels like they’re ready to finally kick the door down.

Drew Allar returns at quarterback, and he's bringing those two elite running backs — Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen — with him. That alone gives the Nittany Lions one of the best offensive cores in college football. But it’s not just about the offense.

Penn State hired Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator, which should give an already strong defense an even bigger edge. Add in a few major Transfer Portal wins, and this team has all the ingredients to make a real championship run.



There’s no reason to think Penn State can't be a legit contender for the national title next season. Everything is lining up.

Read More