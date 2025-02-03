The biggest question about Arch Manning and Texas Longhorns heading into 2025

We all know Arch Manning has the talent. The ability to read defenses, make solid throws, and even beat defenders with his legs—it’s all there. But as we look ahead to the 2025 season, the question isn’t just about his physical abilities on the field.

The real question is: Is Arch Manning ready to be the face of the Texas Longhorns football program?

Texas isn’t just any football program. It’s one of the biggest, most storied programs in the nation, with a passionate fan base that expects nothing less than excellence. And with Quinn Ewers off to the NFL, the spotlight is shining directly on Arch. There’s a lot riding on his shoulders, and some of the expectations—like being a top contender for the Heisman Trophy—might be a little lofty for someone stepping into their first full season as a starter, even if he has had two years to develop as the backup.

Manning himself seems grounded about the attention he’s received.

“I don’t think I’ve done enough yet to be taking a lot of pictures at restaurants and signing autographs,” he said in a recent ESPN interview. “But maybe that will come eventually.” That humility is refreshing, but it also hints at the challenge ahead.

Being the face of Texas football isn’t just about what happens on Saturdays. It’s about leading a team, handling media scrutiny, and living up to the expectations of millions of fans. Yes, he's started games before. Yes, he's been on the field at crucial times. But, let's not pretend it's the same thing.

The biggest question heading into 2025 is whether Manning can handle that pressure now that he’s been given the keys to the offense. The answer might be yes—he’s shown flashes of brilliance, like his five-touchdown performance against UTSA last season. But the answer might also be that he needs more time to fully develop into the leader Texas needs.

Either way, one thing’s for sure: all eyes will be on Arch Manning this season. Whether he rises to the occasion or faces growing pains, his journey will be one of the most watched stories in college football.

