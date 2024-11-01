3 college football teams inside the Top-10 that could lose in Week 10
As we head into Week 10 of the college football season, there's a hope from fans that we'll see a major upset or two along the way.
This Saturday sees a full slate of games, beginning with the big matchup between No. 3 Penn State and No. 4 Ohio State at noon, and going all the way through the night. As we head into November, pressures begins to mount and that means we could be looking at an upset or two along the way.
Here's a look at the three Top-10 college football teams that have the best chance of losing this weekend.
The Miami Hurricanes are undefeated and seem destined to punch their ticket to the ACC Championship. Cam Ward is considered one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy, and for good reason. The quarterback has completed 68% of his passes for 2,764 yards and 24 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
Miami has not been dominant in most of its games this season. The Hurricanes could've easily lost to Virginia Tech, California, and Louisville, but they've somehow managed to avoid the upset thus far. Could this be the week that this comes to an end?
Duke might not have the offense to score with Cam Ward, but the Blue Devils have a better defense than anyone Miami has faced in recent weeks outside of Virginia Tech, and a couple of turnovers could have this one close heading into the fourth quarter. It's not likely that the Hurricanes are upset at home, but a noon game against a team like Duke can still be dangerous, especially when you begin to think you're a team of destiny.
If there's going to be a week that Oregon is upset, it's this week. The Ducks have been dominant the last few weeks and Dillon Gabriel is looking like a legitimate Heisman candidate.
Though Michigan's offense is so bad that the Wolverines are already looking to spend $5 million on a quarterback for 2025, the Wolverines have the defense to potentially keep them in the game, especially with this one being in Ann Arbor.
If Oregon wins this one, there's simply not another test on the schedule. They play Maryland, @ Wisconsin, and then Washington to close the year. It's not to say that Wisconsin or Washington couldn't give the Ducks a game if they overlook the game or have some things go against them, but this matchup against Michigan really feels like the last obstacle that stands in the way of Oregon and going undefeated in the regular season.
The No. 10-ranked Texas A&M Aggies are now officially the "hunted." After having to climb back up the rankings over the last few weeks, Texas A&M is now ranked inside the Top-10 and is getting tons of love from analysts around the country.
We tabbed Texas A&M as one of the most "disrespected teams" in the nation just a couple of weeks ago, and now the Aggies are firmly in control of their own destiny in the SEC Championship race. However, they now face a test that they simply might not be ready to handle.
Williams-Brice Stadium at night is a tough place to win, especially when South Carolina has something to play for. LaNorris Sellers and that Gamecock offense seem to be improving, but the most impressive portion of South Carolina's team is the pass-rush. South Carolina's defense has looked very good this season for the most part — even in the losses —and now Texas A&M will be heading into a hostile environment with a quarterback controversy.
Will Conner Weigman be the starter on Saturday? Will Mike Elko ride with freshman Marcel Reed? Regardless, the Aggies are going to face a tough defense on the road and that means there could be some mistakes along the way.
Reed's legs aren't going to take South Carolina by surprise the same way that they did for LSU. Weigman has been shaky at times this season. This seems like a game that's destined to be close, and we'll see which of the quarterbacks — Weigman and Reed for Texas A&M, or Sellers for South Carolina — make the less mistakes. That will likely be the difference.