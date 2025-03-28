3 teams keep pushing hard to flip 5-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr.

Can next December go ahead and get here already? That must be what plenty of Ohio State fans are hoping for, as the Early Signing Period can't arrive soon enough. Ryan Day is still working to put together a tremendous 2026 class, one that already includes Chris Henry Jr.

The 5-star wideout, ranked the No. 1 WR in the country, has been committed to Ohio State since July 2023. However, teams continue to reach out to him in hopes of recording a flip. When asked this week which schools he's in 'serious' contact with, Henry revealed it has been Miami, USC and Oregon.

Ohio State 5-star WR commit Chris Henry Jr. remains in consistent communication with Oregon, USC and Miami, he tells @josh_newberg👀



Ohio State is working overtime to keep 5-star WR Chris Henry Jr. on board

Recently, it feels as though Oregon has been picking up some momentum with Henry, as he has taken recent multiple unofficial visits. Dan Lanning has been doing everything he can to impress the youngster - Henry will return to Eugene on June 13 for his official visit.

That of course won't be the only OV he takes later this year. The 6-5, 205-pounder will be at Miami on May 30, USC on June 6, Oregon on June 13 and then he'll close things out with a return to Columbus on June 20. All of these officials will be massive in terms of his recruitment.

For a while now, Henry has been adamant that he's fully 'locked in' with Ohio State and that the relationships he has built with Day and new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline are a big reason why. Henry and Hartline are pretty darn close.

However, other schools aren't ready to take no for an answer, with Ohio State facing stiff competition to keep Henry on board. He's ranked the No. 2 player from California for his class and the No. 9 prospect nationally per the 247Sports Composite. For now, he remains committed to Ohio State, but USC, Miami and Oregon keep fighting hard to change this mind.