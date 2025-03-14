5-star Ohio State commit continuing to flirt with Big Ten rival seems troubling

Time and time again, Ohio State football fans are being reminded that there's a long time until the Early Signing Period arrives for 2026 prospects. One of the top players in the country is no question wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who has been a Buckeyes verbal pledge for quite some time now.

The elite wideout committed to Ryan Day and Ohio State in July of 2023. Despite him shutting his recruitment down pretty dang early, that hasn't stopped several teams from continuing to recruit him pretty heavily. The long list includes the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon and Dan Lanning continue to put the full-court press on Henry, with him taking several trips to Eugene. He's once again on campus this week to meet with Lanning and the Ducks, with Oregon underway with spring ball. Time for the Ohio State faithful to start worrying?

5-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. is once again on a visit with Oregon

Henry is no stranger to taking other trips and he's got a busy schedule on the way in terms of his officials. He'll get things started on May 30 with an OV to Michigan, followed by visits with USC on June 6, Oregon on June 13 and then he'll wrap things up with the Buckeyes on June 20.

Multiple times, Henry has been adamant in saying that he's 'locked in' with Ohio State and that nothing is going to change the status of his commitment. The plan is for him to make things official with the reigning champs in December when the window is open for him to sign.

However, as we mentioned above, there's loads of time until that Early Signing Period gets here and Oregon isn't going to slow down in trying to pull off the biggest flip of the year. Lanning is an ace recruiter, but so is Brian Hartline, who has built a strong relationship with Henry. This could end up being a battle between the two schools, but USC and Miami can't be forgotten about either.