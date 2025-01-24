3 teams overrated in CFP National Championship odds for 2025-26

With the 2025 college football season still months away, anticipation is already building as oddsmakers release early championship odds.

Fans and analysts alike are eager to predict which teams will rise to the occasion and which might fall short. While some programs have rightfully earned their place among the favorites, others may be getting a little too much credit this early in the game.

Whether it’s due to key departures, unproven talent, or a schedule that could present more challenges than expected, a few teams seem overrated in the latest championship projections.

Let’s take a look at three programs that might not live up to the hype.

3 college football teams that are overrated in the early Vegas CFP odds

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (+1400)

Alabama surprised everyone when they were listed at +1400 with the sixth-best odds to win the national championship in 2025. The Crimson Tide are coming off a year in which they lost four games, missed the College Football Playoff, and are now having to replace several key players heading into next season.

Kalen DeBoer has lost a number of pieces to the Transfer Portal, and he'll have to replace Jalen Milroe. It's easy to think that a guy like Ty Simpson is just going to step in and things are going to get better, but something tells us that isn't going to be the case.

2. Texas A&M Aggies (+3300)

Texas A&M should be greatly-improved in Year 2 under Mike Elko. Marcel Reed is back and the Aggies have one of the most experienced teams in the SEC. That being said, these odds are just way-too-high.

At +3300, Texas A&M has the 11th-best odds to win the national championship according to Vegas. Texas A&M is going to be a good team and there is a belief that the Aggies could potentially even compete for a playoff spot, but winning the national championship still feels like a longshot.

3. Ohio State Buckeys (+450)

Ohio State is coming off a national championship and things haven't been this good in Columbus in a long time. The belief in Ryan Day is at an all-time high and there's a feeling from OSU that they are going to just keep rolling in 2025.

Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State look to be at the top of the Big Ten heading into 2025, but picking the Buckeyes to be the clear favorite to win the national title again seems a little bit much. Yes, Caleb Downs and Jeremiah Smith are back. But you don't know what you have in Julian Sayin until he actually plays. You don't know what that defense — which is set to lose more than 75% of its production — is going to look like.

Ohio State will absolutely be in the conversation next season, but +450 seems a bit high for a team that is going to have to replace a lot of talent and compete with programs like Oregon and Penn State heading into the 2025 season.

Read More