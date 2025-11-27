3 things college football fans should be thankful for this Thanksgiving

Few things go better together than Thanksgiving and football. While this year’s college slate on Thanksgiving Day features just one game, Navy vs Memphis, Thursday leads into an incredible rivalry weekend ahead.

The only sad part about Thanksgiving is that it signals the near end of the college football regular season, but thankfully that just means the playoff and bowl season is near. With that in mind, here are three things we should be thankful for in college football this Thanksgiving.

12-team College Football Playoff

As much as people still like to complain about the current format, don’t forget that not too long ago we had a four-team playoff that left out an undefeated Florida State, and before that a system where a computer basically decided who the top two teams were. The 12-team playoff gives us more games, more games that matter, more excitement, and much more to look forward to at the end of the year.

Lane Kiffin

Hate him or love him, Lane Kiffin is the most entertaining coach in college football. From his exciting offenses and in-game antics to the way he uses social media, there’s never a dull moment with Lane. Sports analysts and media outlets should be especially thankful for Kiffin as he’s given them hours of content in recent weeks to discuss whether he’ll leave for a job like LSU or Florida, or stay at Ole Miss.

The Game: Ohio State vs Michigan

There is no better rivalry in college football, and arguably in all of sports, than The Game between Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes may look dominant so far and are the reigning national champions, but their loss to Michigan last season makes this year’s matchup even more compelling, especially with a ranked Wolverines team fighting for a playoff spot. With everything that has unfolded in recent years from a complete shift in momentum, coaching changes, cheating scandals, and more, this era of the rivalry will be one we look back on as truly historic. This is the type of game that perfectly exemplifies what college football is all about, and while it falls on Thanksgiving weekend, it’s a rivalry that lives 365 days a year.