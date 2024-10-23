3 undefeated college football teams that will fall in Week 9
There are currently nine teams that still hold the title of "undefeated" inside the AP's Top-25 poll, but that number will quickly dwindle after this weekend comes to a close.
Every year there seems to be a group of teams that start off the year fast and impressive, just to falter down the stretch. As the pressure of being an undefeated team builds — and opponents give them their best shot — teams tend to go down. We see it every season, especially as we get into late October and through November.
Here's a look at three undefeated teams that will no longer hold that title once Saturday comes to a close.
Let me be clear, I personally would love to be wrong about this one. The entire nation will be pulling for nation this weekend. Everyone wants to see Navy pull off the upset of Notre Dame and if there's ever a year that this could happen, it's this season.
Notre Dame is absolutely beatable and Navy has the offense to stay in the game. That being said, you're not going to catch the Fighting Irish off-guard in this one and there's a reason that Navy is listed as an 11.5-point favorite over the Midshipmen.
It will be much closer than 11 points, but something tells me the magic of Navy being undefeated will likely come to a close this weekend. The Midshipmen are still set up well with a perfect 4-0 record in the AAC, and nothing will change in terms of their odds playing for the conference championship, regardless of what happens in this one.
Speaking of magical runs, there's BYU. The Cougars are currently the favorite to win the Big 12, and who would've seen that coming at the start of the season?
UCF, on the other hand, has suffered a few heartbreakers, including a 38-35 loss to No. 10 Iowa State last weekend. UCF isn't very good, but it just seems like the Knights are due to upset someone and after that bid fell short last weekend, they'll be back at home and will be highly-motivated to upset BYU.
BYU narrowly escaped Oklahoma State last weekend and there's a chance that the Cougars could be looking ahead to next weekend's matchup against Utah. Regardless, something just tells me BYU might be due for a loss this Saturday.
I'm going to go ahead and call my shot for this weekend: I think Penn State goes down.
The Nittany Lions are coming off a bye week and they've quickly ascended to be ranked No. 3 in the country. The last time we saw Penn State, the Nittany Lions should've lost to USC — the same team that lost to Maryland and Minnesota.
Now, they'll face what I believe to be their toughest test thus far. Wisconsin has enough talent in its rushing attack with Tawee Walker and Cade Yacamelli, and the Badgers have been playing better after suffering those losses to Alabama and USC earlier in the season.
When you combine Wisconsin's rushing attack with the fact that the Badgers have the best defense that Penn State will have played to date, there's enough reason there to believe that Wisconsin can keep the game close.
If the Badgers can get pressure on Drew Allar and make him uncomfortable, that will go a long way in a potential upset bid. There's also a chance that Penn State could be taking a slight peek ahead with Ohio State set to come to town the following weekend.