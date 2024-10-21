3 most overrated teams in the country after college football Week 8
College football week 8 gave us yet another data point to draw conclusions on who will be standing at the end of a long fight towards the College Football Playoff.
Of course, the biggest winners of the weekend included the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, who won pivotal SEC matchups and kept themselves alive in the hunt to get to Atlanta, all the while vaulting themselves up the latest Top 25 rankings.
However, just like any year in college football, there are teams lurking around the top-10 or top-20 that simply don't belong. This is amplified even more with an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Here's a look at the three most overrated teams in college football following Week 8 of the season.
Penn State has taken care of business so far, and that's a credit to them. The Nittany Lions have won all six games that have been on their schedule — and that's all you can do — but there are very few looking ahead to the College Football Playoff that view Penn State as the third best team in the country.
Penn State gets credit for being undefeated and starting out ranked inside the preseason top-10. As far as undefeated teams are concerned, though, the Nittany Lions have a worse strength of record than both Miami (currently ranked No. 6 in the AP) and BYU (currently ranked No. 11 in the AP), and they're only slightly ahead of Iowa State (who ranks No. 10 in the AP).
The problem with Penn State is not just that they've played a weak schedule, it's the fact that they haven't even looked impressive against weak opposition. Penn State beat its only ranked opponent in Illinois by a score of 21-7. In their most recent game, the Nittany Lions came away with a 33-30 overtime win against USC, the same USC team that lost to Minnesota and Maryland.
Penn State is absolutely deserving of a top-10 ranking as long as it stays undefeated, but the Nittany Lions have not passed the eye test by any stretch of the imagination. Lucky for them, outside of a home game against Ohio State on November 2, the schedule is about as manageable as anyone's in the country.
Texas is almost the opposite of Penn State. The eye test would tell us that Texas is one of the top teams in the country, but the resume would say otherwise, at least for now.
The Longhorns had not played a team with a pulse prior to Saturday's matchup against Georgia and then what happened? They were beaten by multiple scores at home in a game that, honestly, wasn't as close as the 30-15 score might indicate.
Texas only fell four spots to No. 5 in the AP Poll despite the fact that they have no ranked wins, only two wins against Power-4 competition, and they just lost by multiple scores on their own field. Texas currently has the 14th best strength of record, according to ESPN, and we're not saying they should've fallen that far, but it's wild to still be in the top-five after losing to by two touchdowns on your home field, regardless of who the opponent was.
Ole Miss has a very good offense, but there's nothing other than preseason hype still keeping them inside the top-20.
The Rebels have two losses, one of which we don't hold against them too harshly. An overtime loss to LSU on the road isn't all that bad, but when it's combined with a home loss to Kentucky, you simply can't be ranked ahead of undefeated and one loss teams like Pittsburgh, Illinois, Missouri, and SMU, who all have better resumes than you thus far.
Ole Miss will likely work its way back inside the top-15 at some point, but the Rebels should have to earn it, rather than it essentially being given to them. Unlike Alabama, which still has a the 13th best strength of record, Ole Miss is dismal, ranked 33rd overall. For those wondering, that's behind teams like South Carolina, Army, Boise State, Missouri, Navy, Pittsburgh, Illinois, and others, all of which are ranked behind the Rebels.