4 coaches Ohio State could poach to become the next defensive coordinator

Ohio State is on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator after Jim Knowles’ unexpected departure to Penn State.

Knowles, who played a key role in shaping the Buckeyes' dominant defense, is set to make over $3 million per year in what has become the richest coordinator contract in college football history. His exit, which reportedly involved being asked to skip Ohio State’s championship parade while weighing his options, has left fans feeling uneasy about the team’s future on defense.

Now, Ryan Day and his staff must pivot quickly to find the right replacement. There are several intriguing options that Ohio State could pursue—coaches with the experience and pedigree to keep the Buckeyes' defense among the nation's elite. Here are four names that could fit the bill.

Four coaches that Ohio State could poach to become the next defensive coordinator

1. Jim Leonhard – Denver Broncos Defensive Pass Game Coordinator

Jim Leonhard has long been considered one of the top defensive minds in football. During his time as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2022, his units were consistently among the nation’s best, often ranking in the top 10 in total defense. Known for his ability to develop players and adapt his schemes to counter modern offenses, Leonhard could bring a disciplined, hard-nosed approach to Columbus.

Currently, Leonhard is with the Denver Broncos in the NFL, where he serves as the defensive pass game coordinator. The challenge for Ohio State would be convincing him to leave the professional ranks and return to the college game, but his proven success in the Big Ten makes him a compelling option.

2. Randy Bates – Pittsburgh Defensive Coordinator

Randy Bates, a Ohio State graduate, has built a solid reputation as the defensive coordinator at Pittsburgh since 2018. Under his leadership, Pitt has fielded several strong defensive units, including a top-25 finish in total defense in multiple seasons. Bates' ability to develop tough, aggressive defenses could align well with Ohio State’s culture and expectations.

His extensive experience in the Big Ten, stemming from his 12-year tenure as Northwestern's linebackers coach, provides him with the familiarity needed to step into the role seamlessly. Given his ties to the Buckeye program and his track record of success, Bates could be a name to watch.

3. Jeff Hafley – Green Bay Packers Defensive Coordinator

Jeff Hafley is no stranger to Ohio State fans. As the Buckeyes’ co-defensive coordinator in 2019, he led one of the best defensive units in program history. His aggressive style, focus on fundamentals, and ability to maximize player potential helped Ohio State rank first nationally in total defense that season.

After leaving Columbus to become the head coach at Boston College, Hafley is now the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Although it might be difficult to lure him back to the college level, his familiarity with Ryan Day and the program could make Ohio State an appealing destination if the right offer is on the table.

4. Luke Fickell – Wisconsin Head Coach

Luke Fickell is a Buckeye through and through. A former Ohio State player and longtime assistant coach, he served as defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2016, even stepping in as interim head coach in 2011. His defensive expertise and deep understanding of Ohio State’s culture make him a dream candidate for many fans.

Currently, Fickell is the head coach at Wisconsin, where he’s facing some pressure after a disappointing 2024 season. While it’s unlikely he would leave a head coaching position to return to being a coordinator, Ohio State has shown a willingness to make big moves, and bringing Fickell home could be one of them.

