4 things you may have missed in a crazy Week 6 of college football

On a college football Saturday where the main story was UCLA upsetting Penn State, Week 6 was still overall an exciting one filled with several thrilling and key results. While it may not have featured the most exciting slate of games, as always, the sport delivered. Here are four things you may have missed in an exciting Week 6 of college football.

Washington Pulls Off 20-Point Second-Half Comeback at Maryland

In the first half, the Washington Huskies looked like a defeated team coming off their disappointing loss to Ohio State the week before. However, thanks to their defense holding Maryland to field goals instead of touchdowns, the door was open for an incredible second half comeback that would occur.

After trailing 20-0 with just over 18 minutes remaining, Washington rattled off 24 unanswered points, 21 of which came in the fourth quarter. Outside of Maryland’s opening drive of the second half, the Huskies held the Terps to just 52 total yards the rest of the game. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. led the comeback on the offensive side, and Jonah Coleman capped it off with a touchdown run with three minutes remaining to give Washington the lead and pick up their first Big Ten road win.

Baylor Rallies Late in Wild 4th Quarter to Beat Kansas State

At this point, it seems like every Baylor game is going to be an absolute roller coaster, and Saturday against Kansas State was just that. In very similar fashion to their comeback win over SMU in Week 2, the Bears trailed by 14 in the fourth quarter.

The comeback began with an incredible catch by tight end Michael Trigg on a drive that ended in a touchdown and successful two-point conversion.

COME FOR THE ONE-HANDED CATCH ... STAY FOR THE STARE DOWN! 😳 pic.twitter.com/BRRSEO82T3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2025

On the next drive, the Baylor defense came up huge with a pick-six to give the Bears the lead with just under four minutes to play, but that was far from the end.

Kansas State responded with a field goal to regain the lead, but Baylor got lucky as there was a play during that drive that surely would have been a touchdown if not for a facemask penalty that resulted in Wildcats receiver Jayce Brown’s helmet coming off and the play being dead.

I'm obviously a huge Baylor guy but I really think this should be deemed a palpably unfair touchdown.



The player was not stopped, the defense committed a penalty that resulted in the play being dead. For all extensive purposes, Jayce Brown scored a TD here.



Just my take and I'm… pic.twitter.com/DtyviOSiR5 — Bryson Stricker (@BryBryStrick) October 4, 2025

Baylor got the ball back with under two minutes to go and was able to get kicker Connor Hawkins just within range for a 53-yard field goal to make it 35-34 with 31 seconds left. However, once again it doesn’t end here. Kansas State was able to get into field goal range thanks to a pass interference penalty on Baylor, but their 56-yard game-winning kick attempt was blocked, and the Bears held on for the win.

Cincinnati Holds on to Give Iowa State Their First Loss

The Bearcats jumped out to an early 17-0 first quarter lead over undefeated No. 14 Iowa State, but the Cyclones just kept hanging around. After scoring 31 points in the first half, Cincinnati went 25 minutes of game time without a score which allowed Rocco Becht and Iowa State to cut the lead down to single digits.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Bearcats broke their scoring drought with an 82-yard touchdown pass from Brendan Sorsby to Caleb Goodie to seal the deal. Cincinnati rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the win and now look like a legitimate contender in the Big 12.

Pitt Shines in 41-Point Victory With New Starting QB Mason Heintschel

It was announced just hours before kickoff Saturday morning that Pitt would be changing directions at quarterback and benching Eli Holstein for freshman Mason Heintschel. Well, that seemed to be the right decision as Heinstchel went 30/41 for 323 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

What a debut for Mason Heintschel 🔥



In his first career start, the Pitt freshman completed 30 of 41 passes for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns against Boston College.@Pitt_FB | @Pitt_ATHLETICS | #H2P pic.twitter.com/Ev6TSFi67U — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 4, 2025

The Panthers offense scored 48 points with 503 total yards while Pat Narduzzi’s defense was dominant. With the way Heintschel played against Boston College, Pitt fans have to be wondering where this team would be if Heintschel was the starter from the beginning of the season and how good they can be with him behind center the rest of the way.

More College Football News: