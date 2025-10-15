4 under-the-radar college football stars dominating in 2025

We all know the big names in college football this season, many of whom have been in the Heisman conversation at some point. While the Heisman is great as the most prestigious individual award in college sports, it’s ultimately an award for a top player on a top team. This means that many players from smaller schools can fly under the radar and not get national recognition while having incredible seasons.

While it often comes against much lesser competition, it’s still very impressive. Just think of Nick Nash from San Jose State or Harold Fannin Jr. from Bowling Green, who both had historic seasons last year, but were unknown to many. With that in mind, here are four under-the-radar college football players who have been statistically lighting it up this season.

Stats: 52/80, 980 yds, 7 TDs, 98 carries, 640 rush yds, 8 rush TDs

Blake Horvath burst onto the scene last season and has carried that incredible play into this year. Having played in a triple-option offense in high school, he’s the perfect fit for Navy’s system, and his ability to throw the ball has made the Midshipmen even more dangerous. As a QB, Horvath currently ranks in the top 10 in rushing yards among all players.

He had a historic performance in Week 6, completing 20 of 26 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 130 yards and another score against Air Force. Horvath got some national recognition near the end of last season, and if the Midshipmen keep winning with him leading the way, he at least deserves a mention in the Heisman conversation.

Stats: 50 rec, 845 yds, 8 TDs

Danny Scudero has picked up right where Nick Nash left off in the WR1 role in the San Jose State offense. He currently leads all of college football in receiving yards by 163 yards, and also has the most receiving touchdowns with eight.

Four of those came in last week's game against Wyoming as he broke the Spartans single-game touchdown receptions record and had 10 catches for 180 yards. The sophomore, who transferred in from Sacramento State this past offseason, could be a hot name to watch in the upcoming transfer portal window.

Eget to Scudero for a 45-yard @SanJoseStateFB TD ‼️ pic.twitter.com/tyD7wKkw9g — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2025

Stats: 92 carries, 730 yds, 8 TDs, 105 rec yds, 2 rec TDs

Robert Henry Jr. has slowed down the past couple weeks, but through the first four games of the season, he looked like he was on the Ashton Jeanty path of last year. After leading the Roadrunners in rushing in 2024, Henry has already surpassed his total from last season through just six games.

In the first four games, Henry was averaging 156 yards per game (9.2 yards per carry) and that includes a 177 yard and two touchdown performance against a top ranked Texas A&M team and Mike Elko defense. It's refreshing to see a player like Henry, a former Junior College Offensive Player of the Year and highly sought-after recruit in 2023, sticking it out at the school he originally committed to in UTSA and doing well.

Stats: 48 rec, 562 yds, 6 TDs

UConn has one of the top Group of Five offenses, and one of the best in all of college football, ranking inside the top 25 in both yards and points per game, and Skyler Bell is a big reason why. Bell has recorded over 50 receiving yards in every game this season, going over 100 yards on three different occasions.

The speedy wide receiver has made plenty of highlight-reel plays, helping him currently rank seventh in receiving yards and tied for third in receiving touchdowns. While football may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of UConn, their offense with Bell, quarterback Joe Fagnano, and running back Cam Edwards is extremely fun to watch.

What a catch! 👀 Have a day Skyler Bell! 💪 pic.twitter.com/KABPGKY8PR — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) August 30, 2025

