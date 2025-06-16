5-star Defensive Line recruit Lamar Brown shuns In-State LSU with massive update

The recruiting trail can either give a program the highest of highs or it can lead to some truly gut wrenching moments, especially in this modern NIL era. Brian Kelly has experienced just about every emotion a coach can have over the last few recruiting cycles landing the Nation's top ranked cornerback DJ Pickett but, having the Nation's top ranked recruit Bryce Underwood flip in the cycles final moments.

On Sunday Night, a Baton Rouge Native released an update on his recruitment which dealt a massive blow to the LSU Tigers while boosting Miami and Texas A&M.

5-star athlete Lamar Brown cancels LSU official visit

On Sunday Night, 5-star Offensive/Defensive Lineman Lamar Brown announced that he won't be taking his official visit to LSU marking a shocking turn in his recruitment.

NEWS: Five-Star ATH Lamar Brown will no longer visit LSU this weekend, he tells me for @on3recruits



Brown is ranked as the No. 7 Recruit in the 2026 Class (No. 1 ATH) per On3



He’s set to announce his Commitment July 10thhttps://t.co/kX552HmLwt pic.twitter.com/wLS9jYCqR6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 16, 2025

The news comes as a massive blow for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers as Brown who goes to High School in the shadows of LSU's campus won't give the Tigers an official visit. The news of Brown canceling his official visit most likely means that the 5-star recruit won't be staying home which is troubling for the Tigers.

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Lamar Brown is the 7th ranked player in the Country, the top ranked athlete, and the top player out of Louisiana, making him one of the most sought after recruits in the Country.

The news of Lamar Brown canceling his official visit will sting LSU but, it's great news for Texas A&M and Miami. This recruitment was long seen as a battle between LSU and Texas A&M so the In-State Tigers falling out of favor is great news for Mike Elko and his staff. The Miami Hurricanes however, have come on strong as of late with Lamar Brown and have seemingly taken LSU's spot in this recruitment.

Brown plans to make a decision early in July which will make the final twists and turns over these next few weeks a massive storyline to follow.

