Oregon pushing to flip 5-star Ohio State commit should have Buckeyes fans worried

When the Ohio State Buckeyes were able to land a VERY early commitment from 5-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. back in July of 2023, people knew Ryan Day was still going to have to work overtime to keep him on board. Henry has no plans to flip to Michigan, but a different Big Ten squad appears to be catching his eye.

Last weekend, Henry took another unofficial visit to Eugene to meet with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. In an interview with 247's Tom Loy, Henry said he remains committed to the Buckeyes, but Oregon sure made an impact on the youngster during his time in town:

Oregon clearly made a move for Ohio State receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. during a recent trip to Eugene.



Buckeyes are still going to be tough to beat, but the Ducks are surely making it interesting.



VIP Story: https://t.co/H6EjIJj82A@247Sports / @DuckTerritory / @MattPrehm pic.twitter.com/Ezg0zGhPGu — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 3, 2025

5-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. took a recent visit to Oregon

Time and time again, Henry has said that he's locked in with the Buckeyes and nothing is going to change his mind leading up to the Early Signing Period next December. However, the fact that he's taking other visits and speaking so highly of another program sure has people talking.

Henry is widely considered an elite talent. According to the 247Sports Composite, he's indeed ranked five stars, plus the No. 1 wide receiver in the country. He's also the No. 3 prospect nationally for the 2026 class.

Checking in at 6-6, 195 pounds, Henry has fantastic size for an outside receiver. Buckeyes Nation is already dreaming of him going up for jump balls in the end zone at The Shoe. However, Oregon supporters are also dreaming of him doing the same for Lanning.

For now, nothing has changed in Henry's recruitment and he'll still be Ohio State-bound after high school. However, Oregon won't go down without a fight and it will keep pushing for a flip until Henry puts the pen to paper and makes things official with his college of choice.