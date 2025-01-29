5-star Ohio State commit drops hammer on Michigan fans hoping he'll flip

The good news won't stop coming in for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. A little over a week ago, the Buckeyes closed out the College Football Playoff in style, taking down Notre Dame to win the National Championship. Now, a monster extension could be on the way for Ryan Day.

Since the win, though, the Buckeyes have already shifted their focus to the recruiting trail and making sure elite playmakers make their way to Columbus. One player in particular people are quite excited about is 5-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Henry committed to Ohio State in late July, but teams have been working to try and flip him ever since. The list includes TTUN, with Michigan not giving up on the No. 1 wide receiver in the country. Well, Henry delivered quite the social media post to silence any speculation he's even think about signing with Michigan over Ohio State:

Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. silenced rumors he'd consider flipping to Michigan

Ohio State supporters are showering Henry with love in the replies to his tweet and it's easy to see why. Plenty of people in Ann Arbor have been dreaming about the elite playmaker catching balls from Bryce Underwood down the road, but it's not going to happen.

The picture Henry used to silence the speculation too was pretty dang awesome - it's Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who Henry has built a strong connection with, smoking a cigar to celebrate the natty win this season.

Throughout his recruitment, Henry, a 6-5, 205-pounder, has picked up 34 offers. He committed to Ohio State over offers from Michigan, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and many others. According to the 247Sports Composite, he's the No. 1 wideout in the nation and No. 3 player overall. He's going to be a stud in college and it's going to be for Ohio State and not Michigan. Sorry, Wolverines fans, but you're going to have to look elsewhere for wide receiver help.