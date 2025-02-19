5-star Ohio State commit's official visit schedule should seriously concern Ryan Day

Chris Henry Jr., Ohio State’s top-rated commit for the 2026 class, is already a name Buckeye fans have high expectations for.

The 5-star wide receiver from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) is currently ranked as the No. 1 WR in his class, and for good reason. His combination of size, speed, and polished route-running makes him an elite prospect, the kind of player who could headline an Ohio State offense in the future.

But while Henry has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 2023, his upcoming official visit schedule should raise some serious concerns for Ryan Day and his staff. While it’s not uncommon for highly ranked recruits to take visits elsewhere, Henry’s choices—Miami, USC, and Oregon—should have Ohio State on high alert.

BREAKING: Five-Star Ohio State WR commit Chris Henry Jr. has locked in his Official Visits, he tells me for @On3Recruits



•Miami: May 30-June 1

•USC: June 6-8

•Oregon: June 13-15

•Ohio State: June 20-22



Ranked as the #1 WR in the ‘26 Class (per On3)https://t.co/ih4BKIch35 pic.twitter.com/UcVahoYsLn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 19, 2025

Henry is set to visit Miami from May 30 to June 1, and there’s no doubt that NIL could be a significant factor. The Hurricanes have been aggressive in the NIL landscape and beyond, openly using financial incentives to land top talent. Over the past couple of years, Miami has made headlines with high-profile commitments, many of which came with substantial NIL backing.

Perhaps the most concerning visit is Henry’s trip to Oregon from June 13-15. The Ducks have been a growing recruiting powerhouse, especially with their move to the Big Ten. Oregon has built an impressive offensive system that consistently produces NFL-ready receivers, and their aggressive approach to recruiting top-tier talent could be a legitimate threat to Ohio State’s hold on Henry.

Oregon’s facilities, branding power (thanks to its Nike connections), and ability to put skill position players in the spotlight could be a major factor in Henry’s decision. If he comes away from his visit to Eugene with a strong impression, it could be the biggest competition Ohio State faces in keeping him locked in.

The visit to USC (June 6-8) is another wildcard. Lincoln Riley’s ability to develop quarterbacks and wide receivers is well-documented, and that’s an attractive pitch to any top-tier receiver. The Trojans will have a new-look offense by 2026 and Riley might not even be a part of the program by then, but a big recruiting class could go a long way in restoring the program.

Henry’s final scheduled official visit is to Ohio State from June 20-22, which gives Ryan Day and his staff a chance to make a lasting impression. But by that point, Henry will have already seen three other major programs, all of which have unique advantages to offer.

Ohio State has been dominant at developing elite receivers, producing NFL talent at a ridiculous rate, but in the era of NIL and player empowerment, that may not be enough to secure a commitment that actually lasts.

Read More