Miami poaches key piece from rival Florida, throwing a wrench in Billy Napier's plans

Mario Cristobal seems serious about turning things around at Miami.

The latest move? Poaching Florida’s defensive backs coach Will Harris, a move that not only strengthens Miami’s defense but sends a clear message to in-state rivals: Cristobal isn’t here to play nice.

Miami is expected to hire Florida’s Will Harris for a defensive backs coach role, sources tell me, @GabyUrrutia247 and @Blake_Alderman.



Prior to serving as the defensive backs coach at Florida, Harris worked in the NFL with the # Chargers.https://t.co/qOetA1jj8s pic.twitter.com/jzjmi1WEPW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 14, 2025

Harris, a rising star in the coaching world, was a key part of Florida’s defensive staff and previously spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington. His experience working with high-level secondaries makes him a prime candidate to help overhaul a Miami defense that struggled mightily last season. The Hurricanes had one of the nation’s top offense, but their defense ranked just 68th in scoring—clearly an area Cristobal wants to shore up.

This isn’t just a coaching hire; it’s a strategic strike. Miami and Florida have a heated rivalry, and by pulling a respected coach from the Gators, Cristobal is making a statement that Miami intends to own the state. This isn’t the first time he’s aggressively pursued talent, and it's clear he has plans to turn things around after a 2024 season ended in disappointment for the Hurricanes.

The timing couldn’t be better, either. Miami opens its 2025 season against national championship runner-up Notre Dame and will host Florida on September 20. Harris, now on the other sideline, will have firsthand knowledge of Florida’s defensive schemes—something that could give the Hurricanes an advantage when the two teams face off.

As we mentioned before, things didn't turn out how Miami fans wanted in 2024. The Hurricanes were in firm control of their own destiny and squandered it away, ending up outside of the ACC Championship game.

Now, after paying dearly for Carson Beck in the Transfer Portal and bringing in a new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman from Minnesota, there's renewed hope that it will be different this time around.

As for Florida, Billy Napier will now have to find a replacement for Harris as he looks to orchestrate a turnaround in Gainesville, as well.

