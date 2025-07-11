5-star Tristen Keys’ recruitment just took a gut-punch turn for Brian Kelly and LSU

This recruiting cycle has been pivotal for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers as they've built one of the Nation's top recruiting classes. On Thursday, LSU got one of their biggest commitments yet, as In-State 5-star recruit Lamar Brown picked the hometown Tigers over Texas A&M. Brown marked the 3rd 5-star commitment for the Tigers joining 5-star wide receiver Tristen Keys and 5-star defensive tackle Richard Anderson.

Despite landing a 3rd 5-star recruit, everything isn't perfect in Baton Rouge as the Tigers appear to be trending in the wrong direction for one of their own commits. When the Nation's top wide receiver Tristen Keys committed to LSU, the Tigers instantly landed on flip watch given that schools like Miami and Tennessee appeared to be in a much better place in the recruitment. Despite the fear of a flip, LSU has held on for several months but, the latest news isn't great for Brian Kelly.

5-star LSU Commit Tristen Keys predicted to sign elsewhere

On Thursday, Rivals' Chad Simmons dropped troubling information for LSU fans predicting that another school is more likely to land Tristen keys than LSU as Tennessee, Miami, and Texas A&M continue to push for the 5-star recruit.

"If you're a betting guy...take the field over LSU for Tristen Key in the end"@ChadSimmons_ says Tennessee is working hard to FLIP the No. 1 WR in America 🍊



MORE: https://t.co/UCpCrMJvLc pic.twitter.com/qqhjKVknkS — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) July 10, 2025

If you're an LSU fan hearing that your highest ranked commit is trending elsewhere has to feel troubling. The Tigers staff certainly won't give in to any school pushing to flip Tristen Keys but, it's going to be a massive battle to keep him on board. We've seen time and time again in this NIL era that all it takes is one phone call or new offer even in the final moments to change someone's mind.

While LSU may lose Tristen Keys, the Tigers will end up in a great place if they keep the rest of their wide receiver commits on board. The Tigers currently hold commitments from 4-star wide receivers Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby which would be an impressive haul on its own. As Keys has kept other schools in mind, the Tigers haven't stopped recruiting other wide receivers which will have them ready if they lose out in the recruitment of the Nation's top receiver.

