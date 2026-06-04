The early signing period for the 2027 class is on December 4, 2026. We are 5 months away from that date. So, from now until then is crunch time for College Football teams trying to put the finishing touches on their classes. The bulk of their classes are probably set, but still, lots of work to do for many of the programs in the Power Four Conferences. For the 5 times I am profiling below, they are off to a great start in the 2027 class. All rankings are based on 247 rankings.

Texas A&M 1st Ranked Class

Mike Elko continues to do great things for Texas A&M. They have recruited at a high level under the previous Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, but it has not translated much on the field. Last year, Elko went to the College Football Playoffs and now has the top class. He has 18 commits, but the most impressive is the quality. He has 12 4-star prospects and 2 5-star prospects. He has a loaded class, and he looks like he is not done yet.

Miami 3rd Ranked Class

Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal continues to be one of the best recruiters in the country. His 2027 class is loaded with talent: 11 4-star prospects and a 5-star prospect. Miami also has 7 commitments from the state of Florida. Cristobal is once again assembling an elite class.

Florida 5th Ranked class

Florida has a new Head Coach in Jon Sumrall. He has hit the ground running and has an outstanding 1st class for the Gators. His class is ranked 5th and has 9 4-star prospects and 1 5-star prospect. 7 of the 19 commits are from Florida, which is important because they struggled there under previous head coaches to recruit Florida. The 5-star prospect is Max Hiller, who is from Pennsylvania, so it shows the reach Sumrall has developed.

UCLA 8th Ranked class

UCLA also hired a new Head Coach, and Bob Chesney has already made dividends with his recruitment ability at UCLA. 11 of his 20 commitments are from California, which is gigantic for them. UCLA has struggled for a while recruiting, so Chesney, 1st class, looks like they have made progress for the 1st time in a long time. It is good to see a program that has been down for years recruiting so well.

Virginia Tech 9th Ranked class

Virginia Tech, under former Penn State coach James Franklin, has done a nice job landing 19 commitments so far. Of the 19 commitments, 4 are 4-stars. Virginia Tech has been a dormant program for decades, and it appears that they have turned the corner. Next step can it translate onto the field this season and the coming seasons.