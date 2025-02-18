7 college football programs that are spiraling out of control

These college football programs have some questions to answer as we look towards the long 2025 offseason.

These programs are at a crossroads, facing internal and external pressures to return to their former glory, or at least have some semblance of success. The coming seasons will be pivotal as they strive to overcome adversity and reestablish themselves in the competitive landscape of college football.

Here's a look at seven programs that are seemingly spiraling out of control.

These 7 college football programs are spiraling out of control

1. Kentucky Wildcats

Under head coach Mark Stoops, the Wildcats have faced hurdles in recent seasons. Despite early promise, the team has struggled to maintain consistency, leading to growing frustration among the fanbase. The 2024 season was particularly challenging, with the Wildcats failing to secure a winning record. The departure of key players through the transfer portal has further compounded their difficulties, raising questions about the program's future trajectory.

Kentucky is staring down one of the toughest schedules in the SEC, and it's not out of the question that the Wildcats could go winless in conference play.

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cowboys, led by long-time head coach Mike Gundy, experienced a dramatic downturn in 2024. After a strong start, the team suffered a nine-game losing streak, finishing with a 3–9 record and going winless in Big 12 Conference play. This marked their worst season since 1991. In response, the program dismissed both offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, signaling a significant shift in their coaching strategy.

Oklahoma State fans aren't going to settle for finishing at the bottom of the Big 12 — especially in a year that were predicted to win the conference by many — so another season without bowl eligibility could spell the end of the Mike Gundy era.

3. NC State Wolfpack

Despite head coach Dave Doeren becoming the winningest coach in NC State history, the Wolfpack have struggled to meet heightened expectations. The 2024 season was marred by inconsistent quarterback play and defensive shortcomings, leading to a more-than-disappointing record. The transfer of standout wide receiver KC Concepcion to Texas A&M has further exacerbated concerns about the program's direction.

While NC State isn't completely hopeless, the Wolfpack are not trending in the right direction and they're staring down another tough season this coming fall.

4. Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks have faced a series of setbacks, including a challenging 2024 season where they failed to make a significant impact in the SEC. Close losses and an inability to secure wins in pivotal games have frustrated supporters. The program's struggles have been compounded by a demanding schedule and the loss of key players to the transfer portal, including 30 total players entering the portal.

Notably, tight end Ty Washington transferred to Notre Dame, and quarterback Taylen Green joined the team from Boise State, indicating significant roster changes.

5. Virginia Tech Hokies

Once a dominant force in the ACC, Virginia Tech has seen a decline in performance over recent years. The Hokies have struggled to maintain their previous standards, leading to concerns about the program's future. The team experienced a significant exodus, with over two dozen players (26 total) entering the transfer portal, including key left tackle Xavier Chaplin. However, there is a silver lining as quarterbacks Kyron Drones and William Watson have announced their return for the 2025 season, providing some stability amid the turmoil.

6. Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies have encountered difficulties in recent seasons, struggling to maintain the success that once made them a powerhouse in the Pac-12. Inconsistent performances and key player departures have plagued a team that once was in the College Football Playoff.

The 2024 season saw unexpected losses, which effectively ended their College Football Playoff hopes. Additionally, the team has seen significant player movement, with starting cornerback Thaddeus Dixon transferring to North Carolina, as well as a couple more following defensive coordinator Steve Belichick to Chapel Hill.

7. Mississippi State Bulldogs

MIssissippi State had already spiraled out of control.

The Bulldogs have faced significant turmoil in the past few years and their the hiring of Jeff Lebby as head coach in late 2023 brought a new offensive philosophy and hopeful stability, but the program continues to grapple with the challenges of rebuilding in a highly competitive SEC. The team has also experienced notable player departures, including 26 total players entering the transfer portal this offseason.

Has Jeff Lebby stopped the spiraling? Not yet. He may be the right man for the job, but this turnaround is going to take a lot longer than what many Bulldog fans would like.

Read More