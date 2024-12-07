Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy come to agreement after reported "standoff"
Mike Gundy is set to remain the head football coach at Oklahoma State University following a tense standoff with school administration over his contract, according to reports from Brett McMurphy at The Action Network and ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
The standoff centered around Oklahoma State's disappointing 3-9 record this past season and a proposed restructuring of Gundy's contract.
The Cowboys’ struggles on the field, including a winless conference season, led to frustrations among fans and administrators alike. Gundy, whose current deal is a rolling five-year contract with a $7.75 million base salary, reportedly faced pressure from the administration to agree to a salary reduction.
The funds from the proposed cuts were rumored to be redirected toward bolstering the university's NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) initiatives. If Gundy refused to renegotiate, there was speculation he could be terminated for cause—a move that would save the school more than $25 million owed if he were fired without cause.
In response to the underwhelming season, Gundy and Oklahoma State made significant changes to his coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo were let go. The team’s performance issues were evident, as the Cowboys allowed 35.6 points per game and gave up an average of 215 rushing yards per game—ranking among the worst defenses in college football.
Offensively, quarterback inconsistency and a sharp decline in production from running back Ollie Gordon further compounded the team’s woes.
Despite the turmoil, Gundy’s tenure at Oklahoma State remains one of the most successful in program history. While the 2024 season marked only his second time missing a bowl game in 20 years, his return signals the administration’s hope for a turnaround. Whether the changes and a renewed focus on NIL can restore the Cowboys to Big 12 contention remains to be seen.
It will be interesting to see if Gundy can right the ship with another season, or if things continue to get tenser in Stillwater.