A big Week 6 in the Big 12 where major shakeup could happen

Week 6 of college football may not feature the flashiest slate of games, but oftentimes that is when chaos happens. No conference was crazier last season than the Big 12, and I think we could see some of that this Saturday in the conference with some intriguing matchups.

Let’s take a look at some key Big 12 games to watch in Week 6.

Undefeated No. 14 Iowa State Heads to Cincinnati as Underdogs

Matt Campbell and Iowa State are off to a strong 5-0 start, but the Cyclones are interestingly not favored against an unranked Cincinnati team this weekend. This speaks to how well the Bearcats have looked thus far, especially on offense, as they impressed last week in a shootout win over Kansas on the road.

This one will feature a great QB matchup between two college football veterans in Rocco Becht for the Cyclones and Brendan Sorsby for the Bearcats. This is sneakily one of the best games of the entire Week 6 slate as a win would go a long way for either team. I expect this game to be close from start to finish, and Nippert Stadium to be rocking for a Cincinnati team that has real hope for the first time since joining the Big 12.

The Favorites No. 11 Texas Tech Go on the Road to Face Unbeaten but Unproven Houston

Texas Tech enters Week 6 as the clear favorite in the Big 12. The Red Raiders have lived up to the preseason hype thus far with their revamped roster via the portal. They’ll go on the road to face a 4-0 Houston team, but all four of those wins are far from impressive. The Cougars were expected to take a big step forward in Year two under Willie Fritz, and they have already matched their win total from last season.

With a win over Utah on their resume and a very favorable Big 12 schedule remaining, Texas Tech looks to have a cakewalk to the Big 12 Championship game. However, if we learned anything from last year, it is to expect the unexpected in this conference, and this Houston team will be hungry to prove themselves against a top tier opponent.

Baylor Hoping to Stay Alive Against Kansas State

With already having one conference loss, Baylor can't afford another if they want to stay in the Big 12 title race. The Bears will host a Kansas State team that is coming off a win and looking to get their season back on track after an atrocious start.

Baylor's offense has looked unstoppable at times, led by quarterback Sawyer Robertson who has already thrown for over 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. However, Dave Aranda’s defense has been a major issue that has held this team back. Kansas State has the talent, especially with the backfield duo of Avery Johnson and Dylan Edwards, and their only 6.5-point underdogs in this one on the road. With tough matchups for Baylor still ahead, including TCU and Cincinnati on the road and Utah at home, this feels like a must-win for the Bears.